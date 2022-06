Good Morning CaneSport 6.21.22

We have more recruiting news for you this morning.

And it starts with the big commitment last night from QB Emory Williams, who shares the inside take on what actually went on with him and UM. And we also have the breaking news of his commitment plus his coach's take on his play.

We also reported on another QB, 4-star Jaden Rashada, taking his Cane official visit starting today. So check that out, too.

Plus yesterday afternoon we put up a very interesting look at new TE commit Reid Mikeska. And to get a better picture of what he's all about we had to talk to two different coaches. So be sure to check that out.

And, as always, stay tuned for any news that may come up as the day goes along.