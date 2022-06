Good Morning CaneSport 6.22.22

We have a couple of big recruiting updates for you this morning.

Both are on the long list of official visitors coming to UM this weekend.

First up?

We talk with 4-star WR Nathaniel Joseph, who we have on commitment watch and doesn't dispute that a decision may be made before the weekend is up. That would be huge, huge news if he comes on board.

And we also talk with 5-star official visitor Samson Okunlola, who is a bigtime target that will also be on campus this weekend. Don't miss his mindset heading into the visit.

Plus from yesterday evening we had a very interesting update on TE Riley Williams. Is he Miami's to lose off his Cane official visit? Be sure to check that out.

Also stay tuned today as official visits from Payton Kirkland and Francis Mauigoa wrap up and we'll work to get you details on how they went.