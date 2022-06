Good Morning CaneSport 6.23.22

A couple of big official visits wrap up today with Jaden Rashada and Payton Kirkland ending their midweek trips to UM. And yesterday we had the news of top WR target Jalen Brown, who is friends with Rashada from the Immortals 7 on 7 team, going on campus with him.

As today goes on, of course, we'll look to get feedback off the Rashada/Kirkland visits, with Rashada announcing a decision on Sunday and Kirkland on July 23.

Plus this morning we have an interesting update with OL Tommy Kinsler, who committed to Florida after visiting there last weekend but is still coming to UM for his official visit this weekend. Could he be swayed? Check that out.

Also this morning we have an update on a Georgia DT who anticipates landing a Miami offer when he gets on campus and participates in Legends Camp. He's high on UM and breaks down his thoughts heading into the weekend. He's already feeling the love from Cane coaches.