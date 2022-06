Good Morning CaneSport 6.3.22

First up this morning?

We take a closer look at the key targets that will be on Miami's campus for official visits this weekend.

One of those, Olaus Alinen, had quite the logistics in getting his family to meet him at UM today ... he shares his thoughts with the visit starting at 10 this morning.

And we have a couple of new recruiting updates for you.

We catch up with 4-star OL Payton Kirkland, a huge priority for Miami. He has his five OVs in June and a decision date ... and probably needs some love from Cane fans. So be sure to read about that.

There's also a check in with RB Christopher Johnson, Jr., who UM is pushing hard to land. He updates where things stand with his recruitment and yes, he has a leader.

Plus from yesterday be sure to check out baseball update with feedback from the team as regional play starts today.

And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.