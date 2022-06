Good Morning CaneSport 6.6.22

The news of this morning is to some extent the news from over the weekend.

From Friday to Sunday there was plenty of news. Including our updates on official visitors: Don't miss our updates with feedback from Jayden Bonsu, Olaus Alinen and Ta'Mere Robinson as they came off their weekends in Coral Gables.

Plus there was an interesting development at WR, where UM offered JUCO standout Colbie Young, who would report for this season. We catch up with him and his coach for where things stand.

Also in recruiting don't miss our update with 4-star local WR William Fowles, who visited UM on Friday. Plus there was an update with OL commit Antonio Tripp, who is set to visit this weekend officially and breaks down if that's his only trip and also how he's helping the Canes in recruiting.

Plus a couple of standout Georgia prospects were on hand for unofficial visits to Miami on Friday: 2024 standout KingJoseph Edwards and OL Waltclaire Flynn. We had that update as well.

We also have your regional baseball recaps that didn't end well for UM. It started with the game 1 win over Canisius, 11-6, and the game 2 loss against Mississippi followed by the nightcap 4-3 elimination loss to Arizona when UM gave up 2 runs in the top of the 9th and stranded a man on 3rd with one out in the bottom half.

And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.