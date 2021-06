Good Morning CaneSport 6.7.21

There was plenty of news over the weekend, with official visits wrapping up, a 7 on 7 tournament and Manny Diaz summer camp sessions on Sunday.

Now things will take a little bit of a breather with some midweek visits here and there perhaps before another huge official visit weekend next weekend.

Miami remains at two commitments, which is concerning to some, but we will see how the rest of the month plays out. Oh, and did we mention that both those commitments will be on campus this coming weekend?