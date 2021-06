Good Morning CaneSport 6.8.21

The big news yesterday was that five-star Bear Alexander will be taking an official visit to Miami this weekend as part of a planned vacation to the area. He will be in town for five days, and the Hurricanes will have a chance to put their best foot forward. Some think Texas A&M may be the team to beat, but in recruiting anything can happen in the fact that Alexander will be on campus is huge for UM. A great job by Jess Simpson here. We also have your new update with Malik Agbo, who did not want to talk immediately after his Miami visit but is now sharing his thoughts on how well it went. Plus Kenyatta Jackson opens up about where Miami stands now coming off his Alabama visit, and is not great news for the Canes. But he does say Miami is still in it with him, and his school has a history of sending players to Miami. Also stay tuned as 2023 WR Hykeem Williams is taking an unofficial visit to Miami today.