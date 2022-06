Good Morning CaneSport 6.8.22

First up this morning?

Check the front page for a couple of new recruiting updates. The first is with 5-star DL David Hicks, Jr., who will take his Miami official visit this weekend. We have your update heading into it, including the other programs in his picture and when he will announce a decision.

With Hicks set to visit, we also take a look back at the 5-stars UM has landed in the last 20 years ... and there have been 21 of them. So don't miss that.

And there's also an update with 2024 4-star QB Isaac Wilson, who landed an in-person offer from Mario Cristobal in January and will be on Miami's campus on Monday for an unofficial visit. He shares his thoughts.

Plus, from yesterday, be sure to check out our analysis of the Cane targets with reciprocal interest in the newly released Rivals250. Miami's in the mix with a lot of top recruits.

