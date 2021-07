Good Morning CaneSport 7.15.21

Our State of the U series continues with the beginning of our position by position insight ... and the look back and analysis of past classes wrapped up two days ago. Recruiting coverage of course continues as well. This morning's updates includes an interesting look at a pair of OL that could easily wind up in this class. One is already a Cane lean , which he's not hiding, and the other pushed back his planned July 4 announcement in part because he wants to visit Miami again in July . So even in this dead period there's some interesting recruiting news.

Canes in good shape with OL, but must weather upcoming visits

It sure seems like this OL will be a Cane, but he wants to take more visits to be sure.

Nelson down to 4, will take late July UM visit and decide soon after

Leyton Nelson has been feeling the UM love lately and pushed back his decision in part to visit UM again later this month.

STATE OF THE U 2021: QB Depth Chart Analysis

CaneSport takes a closer look at the QB situation.

Transfer Portal Rankings: Top 10 wide receivers

You're going to like who is ranked No. 1 on this national list! Be sure to check it out.

Skinner mulling over decision with family, Canes remain in the hunt

There aren't many predicting Jaleel Skinner to UM, but he says the Canes are in the thick of his family discussions and that he talks daily with Miami coaches.

Coach's take: Chris Graves gets Patrick Peterson comparison "all day long"

Recent commit Chris Graves gets a glowing review from his high school coach. How'd he do against Malik Curtis in practices last year? Check it out.

STATE OF THE U 2021: 2021 class analysis

Our series continues with a look at the most recent class and how these signees might fit in this season.

Reel Talk: Graves brings length to Miami secondary

Per CaneSport analyst Thomas Frank Carr, Chris Graves brings great athletic ability to the Miami secondary even if top-end speed is a question.

After 31 June unofficial visits, Tarber cutting list and UM high in mix

DT Alton Tarber doesn't do many interviews or social media posts, and we've got the latest on his situation and where UM fits in.

LB who took late June UM official visit was down to 2, now widening field

Devon Jackson shares where things stand as this has gone from a UM-Arizona State battle to a bit of a wider field.

STATE OF THE U 2021: 2020 class analysis

Our series continues with an in-depth look at the Class of 2020 and how that group has stacked up/can help UM this coming season.

STATE OF THE U 2021: 2019 class analysis

Our series continues with an in-depth look at the Class of 2019 and how that group has stacked up/can help UM this coming season.

No quit in Larranaga as he rebuilds his program

Coming off a rough season hoops coach Jim Larranaga has rebuilt the roster and expectations are high for his retooled group.