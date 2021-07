Good Morning CaneSport 7.16.21

Today we take a deep dive into the issues people saw at the Elite 11 in Cane QB commit Jacurri Brown's game , with an assist from his personal QB coach Ron Veal. Yes, the same Ron Veal who has tutored QBs like Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields. There's work to be done by Brown to fix some of the issues. We also have a look at the recruitment of WR Isaiah Horton , who many think will wind up a Cane. And there's a feel-good story in there with Horton's coach and Manny Diaz, who have a longtime relationship. Plus the State of the U series continues with an in-depth look at where the RB position stands depth-wise and talent-wise.

Inside Look: Jacurri Brown intermediate game a work in progress

Jacurri Brown didn't get glowing reviews off the Elite 11, and we catch up with his personal QB coach for insight.

Diaz's longtime connection with Isaiah Horton's coach could pay dividends

There's a longtime and really interesting connection between Manny Diaz and Isaiah Horton's coach that shows a lot about Diaz's character ... and could help UM land Horton.

STATE OF THE U 2021: RB Depth Chart Analysis

Our State of the U series continues with an in-depth breakdown of the RB situation.