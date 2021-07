Good Morning CaneSport 7.19.21

Peeking ahead? Wednesday will bring insight from Manny Diaz, D'Eriq King (think his injury status will be asked about much?), Mike Harley and Bubba Bolden - they will be holding press conferences (which will be televised on the ACC Network) at the ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, NC. So stay tuned for that - the Coastal coaches and players are scheduled for interviews from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. that day.

Anderson, Lyons shaping up as classic in-state battle

Two of the highest priority local recruits for UM are Dante Anderson and Daniel Lyons, teammates who expect to play together in college. We get an inside look at where things stand.

STATE OF THE U 2021: WR Depth Chart Analysis

We continue our State of the U series with an in-depth look at the WR position which is stacked with numbers ... and quite a bit of talent.

4-star forward who took UM June visit has Canes "very high on my list"

This 4-star PF took June official visits to Miami and Memphis. So where do the Canes stand and what's his plan?

Inside look: A lot at stake with Fegans expected to decide this month

We like UM's chances with 4-star CB Trequon Fegans and catch up with his coach for what's at stake here.

Arizona State commit says it's "50-50" chance for hometown Canes

If Cane coaches go hard after Arizona State commit Alfonzo Allen we think there's a great shot at getting a flip.

Area DB sets up Cane official visit for end of July

This DB has worked out for Cane coaches at Paradise Camp but never landed an offer. Now he's hopeful that will happen with T-Rob reaching out to set up an official visit. And there's a good shot for UM if an offer comes.