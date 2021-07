Good Morning CaneSport 7.20.21

We put up our big board on offense with a look at the key recruits UM is chasing on that side of the ball and where they stand. Are you happy about how offensive recruiting is going? Weigh in with other fans on The Storm Center.

We also catch up with one of those key offensive recruits, WR Isaiah Horton, as he prepares to let the world know his decision. Tennessee is pushing for a last-minute visit before he announces, so could that throw a wrench into what many expect to be a Cane announcement? And UF is also in this. Some drama may be building here.

And we also continue our State of the U series with an in-depth look at the tight end position, which has the least depth of any offensive spot.

Peeking ahead? Wednesday will bring insight from Manny Diaz, D'Eriq King (think his injury status will be asked about much?), Mike Harley and Bubba Bolden - they will be holding press conferences (which will be televised on the ACC Network) at the ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, NC. So stay tuned for that - the Coastal coaches and players are scheduled for interviews from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. that day.