Good Morning CaneSport 7.21.21

Stay tuned today for insight from Manny Diaz, D'Eriq King, Mike Harley and Bubba Bolden - they will be holding a press conference at the ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, NC from 10:45-11:15 with more ACC Network coverage from 11:15-11:30 with Diaz, 11:50 with Bolden and Harley and 12:30 with King.
We've got an update with Justin Medlock previewing his upcoming decision, our big board analysis of where recruiting stands for the Canes on defense - who might be joining this class? - plus our State of the U Series continues with an in-depth look at the key OL position. Oh, and we also begin our Pro Football Focus countdown of the top 5 PFF rated returning Cane players, with Cam Harris No. 5.
Medlock took one visit in June, to Miami, and previews upcoming decision
Justin Medlock is set to announce in a couple of days and breaks down his thought process heading into it.
ANALYSIS: The Miami recruiting leaderboard, defense edition
We take a closer look big board-style at where defensive recruiting stands. Which of these guys are likely to be Canes? We break it down.
STATE OF THE U 2021: OL Depth Chart Analysis
Our State of the U series continues with a deep dive into the OL situation.
Top returning players by PFF grade: No. 5 Cam Harris
Pro Football Focus grades every player on every play in every game. It creates a great barometer for performance and a grade above 70.0 is considered very good. There are five returning Miami players who crossed that threshold over the entire 2020 season. Today we begin counting them down with No. 5 Cam Harris.
King And His Mobility ... Now and Future UM Quarterbacks
289fia: Fortunately we have the most solid QB room that UM has had in over a decade. No clowns in the room worried about anything but playbook, offense, execution. Refreshing to have actual football players in that room. You can be sure every single one of them is preparing as if THEY will be running the offense at some point in the season .. either as the primary QB or backup .. and a backup QB .. once they're in the game IS THE QB! VERY happy that TVD and Garcia are on this roster .. along with a very gutsy leader in King. Quality kids in every respect.
