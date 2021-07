Good Morning CaneSport 7.22.21

Canes still battling to try and win over UF commit Isaiah Bond

How do things stand with Isaiah Bond and Miami? We get an inside look.

STATE OF THE U 2021: DL Depth Chart Analysis

How is the D line shaping up? We take an in-depth look with fall drills around the corner.

AJ Vinatieri ... yes, the son of that Vinatieri ... has caught UM's eye

Recognize the last name? Adam Vinatieri's son has landed a PWO offer at Miami and shares where things stand.

Top returning players by PFF grade: No. 4 Zion Nelson

Our top rated Pro Football Focus returning player feature continues with a guy some think could become an NFL first rounder.

Falentha Carswell commits: Goal is to "win championships, make it to NFL"

This diamond in the rough OL with huge upside is now a Cane.

Diaz on state of team and more Wed. at ACC Football Kickoff

Manny Diaz talks about his take on The U trying to "be back" and more in this comprehensive update.

D'Eriq King on Wed.: I want to make more plays downfield

D'Eriq King should be ready to participate early on in fall drills and shares where things stand with the team.

Mike Harley at ACC Football Kickoff: "We are on the rise"

Harley is a huge piece of the returning offense and breaks down what he sees ahead.

Bubba Bolden: We came back for a reason, want to win

Safety Bubba Bolden weighs in from the ACC Football Kickoff, talking about himself, the team ... and James Williams.

Around the Coastal: Wrap-up of what every team was saying

Want to see everything that every Coastal coach and player at the ACC Football Kickoff was saying? We've got your covered.