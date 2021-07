Good Morning CaneSport 7.27.21

Recruiting has kicked back into gear and we have the story of an emerging defensive tackle who just got an offer from Jess Simpson Friday and traveled from Clearwater to visit campus Monday. We also were out in the community Monday night with several players at a charity event at Pilo's Tequila Garden in Wynwood and we caught up D'Eriq King and Al Blades for a couple solid interviews. Oh, and we also got some video for you of King throwing the ball at the dunk tank, which is very cool

State of The U: Final Analysis

We wrap up our annual series with a program overview

DT landed offer Friday and was on campus Monday

That’s a quick turnaround by any standard, making it clear this emerging prospect has genuine interest in Miami.

Transfer Portal Rankings: Top 10 Linebackers

See where Deandre Johnson stands against others who transferred at his position

CaneSport TV: King talks business and the joy of giving back to the community

Miami’s quarterback was out in the community Monday night and we get an update on his NIL activity

CaneSport TV: Al Blades loves NIL but he really can't wait to get on the field and compete again

He can play video games against challengers around the world for hours. But what Blades cherishes most is getting back on the field and competing