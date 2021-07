Good Morning CaneSport 7.6.21

Today is a massive day for the Miami football program. Dan Lambert, the founder of American Top Team, is making a $540,000 Name, Image, Likeness marketing commitment to offer an endorsement deal to every University of Miami football player.

Each player who opts in will receive $500 a month to endorse American Top Team, one of the world's leading developers of MMA talent which also has locations throughout South Florida, the U.S. and International locations in Canada, Italy, Austria, Russia, Croatia and Indonesia.