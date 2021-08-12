 CaneSport - Good Morning CaneSport 8.12.21
WHAT’S UP TODAY      

There was big news last night with Markeith Williams doing as expected and pledging to the Hurricanes. He's the ninth commit in the class (which we think will only be around 15 or so big) and surprisingly is only the second in-state on the list. Yes, it's been a national effort for Manny Diaz & Co.

And we have a lot of team news for you too ... be sure to check out our Inside the Lines series with closer looks at the offense and defense. Get the perspectives of CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman and managing editor Matt Shodell, who have watched quite a bit of fall drills so far.

Today also marks the start of our "15 impactful players in 15 days" series, in which we dive in-depth into what players we see as the best 15 on the rosters and why. We talk about what they do well, and maybe what they don't do quite so well. So be sure to stay tuned to that over the next couple of weeks with the initial one today on Deandre Johnson.

Practice also resumes this evening after a day off yesterday, so stay tuned for video and feedback from the viewing periods and then interviews.

Recruiting?

There's more from us today with some 2023 recruiting news on the website this morning with stories on a couple of players that have added UM offers - both from Georgia with one a lineman and the other a linebacker. So be sure to check out what they are saying about where the Canes now fit in their picture.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES  

CaneSport Inside The Lines: Offense breakdown

CaneSport Inside The Lines: Defense breakdown

CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman and managing editor Matt Shodell break down their thoughts on this Cane team after watching fall practice to this point.

Markeith Williams commits, adds great defensive talent to the class

Miami added a versatile defensive talent to the class with Markeith Williams' commitment last night. It was a nice birthday present to himself.

4-star OT impressed by Justice, planning fall visit

This 4-star OT says a 30-minute plus conversation with Garin Justice during which he landed an offer is the reason UM has made his top 8.

LB picks up offer: UM "has produced some of best defensive players ever"

This Ga. 2023 standout added a Cane offer, bringing him to 7 offers. His thoughts on Miami?

15 impactful players in 15 days: #15 Deandre Johnson

We are breaking down the top 15 players on the roster over 15 days, and today we start with No. 15.

