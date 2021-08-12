Good Morning CaneSport 8.12.21

There was big news last night with Markeith Williams doing as expected and pledging to the Hurricanes. He's the ninth commit in the class (which we think will only be around 15 or so big) and surprisingly is only the second in-state on the list. Yes, it's been a national effort for Manny Diaz & Co.

And we have a lot of team news for you too ... be sure to check out our Inside the Lines series with closer looks at the offense and defense. Get the perspectives of CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman and managing editor Matt Shodell, who have watched quite a bit of fall drills so far.

Today also marks the start of our "15 impactful players in 15 days" series, in which we dive in-depth into what players we see as the best 15 on the rosters and why. We talk about what they do well, and maybe what they don't do quite so well. So be sure to stay tuned to that over the next couple of weeks with the initial one today on Deandre Johnson.

Practice also resumes this evening after a day off yesterday, so stay tuned for video and feedback from the viewing periods and then interviews.

Recruiting?

There's more from us today with some 2023 recruiting news on the website this morning with stories on a couple of players that have added UM offers - both from Georgia with one a lineman and the other a linebacker. So be sure to check out what they are saying about where the Canes now fit in their picture.