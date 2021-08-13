Good Morning CaneSport 8.13.21

WHAT’S UP TODAY

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

TWEETS OF THE DAY

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY

Markeith has announced for Canes! post by tyrn Great pick up, and is definitely underrated on here. Watch his Soph film that got him all those offers, kid is a legit ball hawk with some pop, and 6'3 with plenty of time to fill out and develop with our stacked Safety room... This is shaping up to be the best looking DB class we have signed in decades already without some other big names that may be interested... Now what the hell is going on with our recruiting at LB and DL? At LB we are pinning our hopes on a kid that threw the U upside down in a Nole uniform (say what you will about the situation, nobody serious about going here would do that [when DVD did it, he was already convinced he was going to be a turd and you can't really compare it to Wes that just left our official visit a week or so before with us "supposedly leading" ]) that has been waiting for certain $EC offers anyways... And looks like we are doing better at DL with more options with serious interest, but we need at least 2 big fish to fall into place, especially at DE... Shemar is a must get... Wes is a must get... Whiff on either and this class starts to not feel so great...

QUOTE OF THE DAY

How often are you here? I’m here and you don’t even know it. — Ed Reed, to a group of reporters watching practice

VIDEO OF THE DAY