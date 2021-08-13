Good Morning CaneSport 8.13.21
WHAT’S UP TODAY
Last night we brought you video from practice and depth chart notes ... and also some interesting takes from Manny Diaz, Tyrique Stevenson, Charleston Rambo and Cam Harris after drills ended.
Practice continues today, but it will be closed to the media. Still, we bring you some keys to keep an eye on as the Canes move full steam ahead into week 2 of fall practice.
This morning we also continue our 15 Impactful Players in 15 Day analysis with No. 14, an in-depth look at Gurvan Hall.
TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES
Manny Diaz talks team after Thursday drills, updates injury list
The Cane coach talks about the status of some guys that have been banged up, what he sees at the LB spot and much more following Thursday's practice.
Tyrique Stevenson in new role at Miami ... but also a familiar role
Stevenson was elevated to first team on the initial depth chart Thursday and at 210 pounds breaks down where he's being utilized and what he sees ahead.
Rambo full of confidence: I'm better now than my breakout 2019 season
WR Charleston Rambo says he's a better version than the 2019 breakout season he had at Oklahoma. His transition to UM? Don't miss his take.
Cam Harris on Thursday: "I’m bigger but I feel lighter, more explosive"
Cam Harris updates his progress this fall as he works to put an inconsistent 2020 season in the rear view mirror.
Greentree Live: Video and notes from the practice field Thursday
Don't miss your news and notes ... and video ... from us as we watched practice live on Thursday night.
Keys for Canes as UM fall practice continues
Based on what we've seen and heard so far, here are some major keys for the Canes as practice continues.
15 impactful players in 15 days: #14 Gurvan Hall
We are breaking down the top 15 players on the roster over 15 days, and today we bring you No. 14.
WEEK 1 CAMP COVERAGE
CaneSport Inside The Lines: Defense breakdown
CaneSport Inside The Lines: Offense breakdown
Jess Simpson breaks down his thoughts on the D line after Tuesday drills
Deandre Johnson after Tues. drills: I'm a finesse end who can bring power
Jon Ford: I came back to help get team to a championship level
With Corey Gaynor, what you see is what you get
Live practice video look in: Canes at work Aug. 10
Depth chart update: Aug. 10 version
ANALYSIS: Early look at team inspires thoughts on the 2021 Canes
Monday with Manny: Coach says not to read into early depth chart
Gary Ferman's mailbag: Your early practice questions answered
Zach McCloud: This is most all-around leadership we've had on the team
Rhett Lashlee after Sat. drills: No clear No. 2 QB, King has "looked good"
Live updates and video: Fall practice No. 2 on Saturday evening
Mallory after Sat. drills: "It's my shot, my turn and I'm ready for it"
Photo gallery: Canes in action on practice field
Amari Carter getting comfortable at Striker, likes D's progress
Diaz addresses missing personnel, talks team after 1st practice
D'Eriq King weighs in after opening fall practice: Knee "feels fine"
Harley breaks things down after fall practice No. 1, likes what he sees
Bolden Fri.: King looks great, new coaches bring different mindset
Initial depth chart, news & notes from opening practice
Markeith has announced for Canes! post by tyrn
Great pick up, and is definitely underrated on here.
Watch his Soph film that got him all those offers, kid is a legit ball hawk with some pop, and 6'3 with plenty of time to fill out and develop with our stacked Safety room...
This is shaping up to be the best looking DB class we have signed in decades already without some other big names that may be interested...
Now what the hell is going on with our recruiting at LB and DL?
At LB we are pinning our hopes on a kid that threw the U upside down in a Nole uniform (say what you will about the situation, nobody serious about going here would do that [when DVD did it, he was already convinced he was going to be a turd and you can't really compare it to Wes that just left our official visit a week or so before with us "supposedly leading" ]) that has been waiting for certain $EC offers anyways...
And looks like we are doing better at DL with more options with serious interest, but we need at least 2 big fish to fall into place, especially at DE...
Shemar is a must get...
Wes is a must get...
Whiff on either and this class starts to not feel so great...
