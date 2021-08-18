Good Morning CaneSport 8.18.21
WHAT’S UP TODAY
The Hurricanes were on the practice field Tuesday and CaneSport was there with videos of the action and a look at depth chart and more. After practice? Don't miss the chats with coach Jonathan Patke as well as the thoughts of LB Keontra Smith, OL Jalen Rivers and WR Xavier Restrepo. They touched on the scrimmage and their positions.
Plus we continue our series of the top 15 players on the roster this morning with #9 Gil Frierson.
And don't miss CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman taking on all your questions with UM in week 2 of fall drills.
Also be sure to check out our update with Bradenton IMG Academy 2023 WR/S Joenel Aguero. He is already up to 36 scholarship offers, and he breaks down where the Canes fit in.
TRAINING CAMP SPECIAL FOR NEW SUBSCRIBERS. GET 80% OFF YEAR 1
TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES
4-star standout puts Canes in top group, building bond with T-Rob
Bradenton IMG Academy 2023 WR/S Joenel Aguero is already up to 36 scholarship offers, and he breaks down where the Canes fit in.
Gary Ferman's mailbag: Your fall practice week 2 questions answered
CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman takes on all your questions with fall drills well underway. Don't miss his take on the team and more.
Restrepo impressing, looking to emerge as playmaker: "I just want to win"
Xavier Restrepo had 5 catches on Sunday in the scrimmage and was with the 1s on Tuesday to start practice. He breaks down his progress, outlook and more.
Jalen Rivers after Tuesday drills: I'm ready to showcase my strides
Jalen Rivers is the lone inexperienced first teamer on the O line starting group and he talks about his strides and how the line is looking following Tuesday's practice.
Keontra Smith with 1st team after scrimmage: "I just go out and play ball"
After a big scrimmage performance on Sunday it was Keontra Smith with the ones and Waynmon Steed the twos to start Tuesday's drills. And Smith shared his thoughts after practice ended.
Patke praises Keontra Smith, Corey Flagg, talks return game on Tuesday
Jonathan Patke talked about some standouts after Tuesday's practice, weighed in on Sunday's scrimmage and had some special teams news as well.
Live look: Miami Hurricanes at work in practice Aug. 17
Watch for yourself as the Canes were back at work on the practice field Tuesday evening.
Depth chart notes from Greentree at Aug. 17 practice
Coming off the scrimmage we have your initial depth chart at Tuesday's practice and who was held out.
15 impactful players in 15 days: #9 Gil Frierson
We are breaking down the top 15 players on the roster over 15 days, and today the series continues with No. 9 Gil Frierson.
Practice coverage
WEEK 2 AUG. 13-19
Leonard Taylor Blog Chapter 2: The fall camp grind and scrimmage experience
Lashlee talks offense coming off fall's first scrimmage
Scrimmage recap: Solid day for King, Jacolby George stars with 127 yards
Photo gallery: Canes hold first fall scrimmage
Keys for Canes as UM fall practice continues
WEEK 1 AUG. 6-12
Rambo full of confidence: I'm better now than my breakout 2019 season
Manny Diaz talks team after Thursday drills, updates injury list
Tyrique Stevenson in new role at Miami ... but also a familiar role
Cam Harris on Thursday: "I’m bigger but I feel lighter, more explosive"
Greentree Live: Video and notes from the practice field Thursday
CaneSport Inside The Lines: Defense breakdown
CaneSport Inside The Lines: Offense breakdown
Jess Simpson breaks down his thoughts on the D line after Tuesday drills
Deandre Johnson after Tues. drills: I'm a finesse end who can bring power
Jon Ford: I came back to help get team to a championship level
With Corey Gaynor, what you see is what you get
Live practice video look in: Canes at work Aug. 10
Depth chart update: Aug. 10 version
ANALYSIS: Early look at team inspires thoughts on the 2021 Canes
Monday with Manny: Coach says not to read into early depth chart
Gary Ferman's mailbag: Your early practice questions answered
Zach McCloud: This is most all-around leadership we've had on the team
Rhett Lashlee after Sat. drills: No clear No. 2 QB, King has "looked good"
Live updates and video: Fall practice No. 2 on Saturday evening
Mallory after Sat. drills: "It's my shot, my turn and I'm ready for it"
Photo gallery: Canes in action on practice field
Amari Carter getting comfortable at Striker, likes D's progress
Diaz addresses missing personnel, talks team after 1st practice
D'Eriq King weighs in after opening fall practice: Knee "feels fine"
Harley breaks things down after fall practice No. 1, likes what he sees
Bolden Fri.: King looks great, new coaches bring different mindset
Initial depth chart, news & notes from opening practice
TWEETS OF THE DAY
MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY
Besides BYU......what team is older than Miami Posted by 5020chuck
This has to be the oldest team Miami has ever fielded! There's no reason this team should lose more than 1 game. If we're not competitive vs Alabama........a coaching search need to start soon after. It doesn't matter if they run the table. This is one of the oldest teams in college football. 4 year players all over the roster, including some 6 year players. Next year will be one of the youngest teams in college. So if Manny can't win with one of the oldest teams.......he damn sure won't win with the youngest.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
VIDEO OF THE DAY
• Talk about stuff inside Gary Ferman’s War Room
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our You Tube Channel
• Listen to our podcasts at Apple Podcasts
• Follow us on Twitter @CaneSport
Be a CaneSport Ambassador. Bring your friends to CaneSport.com with our 30-Day Free Trial. Code: Miami30
Advertise with us. Email CaneSport@yahoo.com
Lastly, Have a great day!