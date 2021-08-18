 CaneSport - Good Morning CaneSport 8.18.21
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-18 05:18:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Good Morning CaneSport 8.18.21

WHAT’S UP TODAY  

The Hurricanes were on the practice field Tuesday and CaneSport was there with videos of the action and a look at depth chart and more. After practice? Don't miss the chats with coach Jonathan Patke as well as the thoughts of LB Keontra Smith, OL Jalen Rivers and WR Xavier Restrepo. They touched on the scrimmage and their positions.

Plus we continue our series of the top 15 players on the roster this morning with #9 Gil Frierson.

And don't miss CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman taking on all your questions with UM in week 2 of fall drills.

Also be sure to check out our update with Bradenton IMG Academy 2023 WR/S Joenel Aguero. He is already up to 36 scholarship offers, and he breaks down where the Canes fit in.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES  

4-star standout puts Canes in top group, building bond with T-Rob

Bradenton IMG Academy 2023 WR/S Joenel Aguero is already up to 36 scholarship offers, and he breaks down where the Canes fit in.

Gary Ferman's mailbag: Your fall practice week 2 questions answered

CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman takes on all your questions with fall drills well underway. Don't miss his take on the team and more.

Restrepo impressing, looking to emerge as playmaker: "I just want to win"

Xavier Restrepo had 5 catches on Sunday in the scrimmage and was with the 1s on Tuesday to start practice. He breaks down his progress, outlook and more.

Jalen Rivers after Tuesday drills: I'm ready to showcase my strides

Jalen Rivers is the lone inexperienced first teamer on the O line starting group and he talks about his strides and how the line is looking following Tuesday's practice.

Keontra Smith with 1st team after scrimmage: "I just go out and play ball"

After a big scrimmage performance on Sunday it was Keontra Smith with the ones and Waynmon Steed the twos to start Tuesday's drills. And Smith shared his thoughts after practice ended.

Patke praises Keontra Smith, Corey Flagg, talks return game on Tuesday

Jonathan Patke talked about some standouts after Tuesday's practice, weighed in on Sunday's scrimmage and had some special teams news as well.

Live look: Miami Hurricanes at work in practice Aug. 17

Watch for yourself as the Canes were back at work on the practice field Tuesday evening.

Depth chart notes from Greentree at Aug. 17 practice

Coming off the scrimmage we have your initial depth chart at Tuesday's practice and who was held out.

15 impactful players in 15 days: #9 Gil Frierson

We are breaking down the top 15 players on the roster over 15 days, and today the series continues with No. 9 Gil Frierson.

Practice coverage  

WEEK 2 AUG. 13-19

Leonard Taylor Blog Chapter 2: The fall camp grind and scrimmage experience

Lashlee talks offense coming off fall's first scrimmage

Scrimmage recap: Solid day for King, Jacolby George stars with 127 yards

Photo gallery: Canes hold first fall scrimmage

Keys for Canes as UM fall practice continues

WEEK 1 AUG. 6-12

Rambo full of confidence: I'm better now than my breakout 2019 season

Manny Diaz talks team after Thursday drills, updates injury list

Tyrique Stevenson in new role at Miami ... but also a familiar role

Cam Harris on Thursday: "I’m bigger but I feel lighter, more explosive"

Greentree Live: Video and notes from the practice field Thursday

CaneSport Inside The Lines: Defense breakdown

CaneSport Inside The Lines: Offense breakdown

Jess Simpson breaks down his thoughts on the D line after Tuesday drills

Deandre Johnson after Tues. drills: I'm a finesse end who can bring power

Jon Ford: I came back to help get team to a championship level

With Corey Gaynor, what you see is what you get

Live practice video look in: Canes at work Aug. 10

Depth chart update: Aug. 10 version

ANALYSIS: Early look at team inspires thoughts on the 2021 Canes

Monday with Manny: Coach says not to read into early depth chart

Gary Ferman's mailbag: Your early practice questions answered

Zach McCloud: This is most all-around leadership we've had on the team

Rhett Lashlee after Sat. drills: No clear No. 2 QB, King has "looked good"

Live updates and video: Fall practice No. 2 on Saturday evening

Mallory after Sat. drills: "It's my shot, my turn and I'm ready for it"

Photo gallery: Canes in action on practice field

Amari Carter getting comfortable at Striker, likes D's progress

Diaz addresses missing personnel, talks team after 1st practice

D'Eriq King weighs in after opening fall practice: Knee "feels fine"

Harley breaks things down after fall practice No. 1, likes what he sees

Bolden Fri.: King looks great, new coaches bring different mindset

Initial depth chart, news & notes from opening practice

VIDEO: Live look in at opening fall practice

TWEETS OF THE DAY  

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY  

Besides BYU......what team is older than Miami Posted by 5020chuck

This has to be the oldest team Miami has ever fielded! There's no reason this team should lose more than 1 game. If we're not competitive vs Alabama........a coaching search need to start soon after. It doesn't matter if they run the table. This is one of the oldest teams in college football. 4 year players all over the roster, including some 6 year players. Next year will be one of the youngest teams in college. So if Manny can't win with one of the oldest teams.......he damn sure won't win with the youngest.

QUOTE OF THE DAY  

We were up and down. Obviously have things to clean up. The offense played really well. We stopped the run, did well against the run. But coming out of that scrimmage we know where we’re at. It shows you some of the players that have come a long way some that need to continue to push.
— Jonathan Patke

VIDEO OF THE DAY

