 Good Morning CaneSport 8.2.21
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-02 01:44:00 -0500') }}

Good Morning CaneSport 8.2.21

CaneSport.com
Staff

WHAT’S UP TODAY      

First let's take a look back since there was a lot of news over the weekend starting with Trequon Fegans' announcement that he will be Cane - we were on site for that - and then there was the Saturday pool party and we had your sights and sounds and the full wrapup with top recruits that were on hand. Plus we took a closer look at the situation with 5-star Jaheim Singletary, who the Canes are now very much in play for. And football-wise we brought you Blake James' thoughts on conference expansion and our preview series continued with a look at Pitt ... plus announced our NIL deal with Leonard Taylor.

As for our new content, don't miss the latest with OL Malik Agbo and some strides it seems UM is making there. We also get an inside look at where FSU commit Daniel Lyons and teammate Dante Anderson stand off attending the pool party. Plus an offer went out Saturday to a Ga. LB who is originally from Miami - he breaks down where things stand now. And an area DB at the pool party is optimistic on an offer after hanging out with T-Rob ... the chances he joins this class? Check it out. And Gary Ferman answers all your questions as we enter the month of August, plus we have a closer look in our opponent series at Georgia Tech.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES          

Agbo talking with Justice daily, planning fall unofficial visit back to UM

Malik Agbo is a priority OL target and UM is making good strides here ... with a visit back to Miami on his own dime in the works for October.

DB at pool party anticipates Cane offer, setting up official visit

Darius Thomas spent a lot of time with T-Rob at the pool party on Saturday and is hopeful the Canes will be an option for him.

Ga. LB was on campus early on Sat., got offer

Raul Aguirre landed a Cane offer during an unofficial visit early Saturday and breaks down where things stand - a Ga,. recruit, he grew up in Miami.

Inside look: Where Lyons, Anderson stand after attending UM pool party

What's the situation with DL teammates Daniel Lyons (an FSU commit) and Dante Anderson after they visited UM? An inside source shares where things stand.

Gary Ferman answers all your August questions

CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman answers all fans' questions as UM heads into the start of fall drills Aug. 6.

2021 PREVIEW: Issues on both sides of the ball for struggling Georgia Tech

Our preview series continues with what should be one of Miami's easier games against Georgia Tech ... or might it be harder than some think?

Pool Party wrapup: Recruits that attended weigh in

Miami hosted a pool party for top recruits on Saturday and we have your comprehensive wrapup of what they were saying and where things stand with them afterward.

Saturday Cane Recruit Pool Party: Sights and Sounds

We have entrance interviews with prospects and share the social media sights and sounds of the pool party recruit event on Saturday.

Inside look at the situation with UM and 5-star Jaheim Singletary

Miami's making a big play for this 5-star and we take a closer look at what's going on and where Miami fits in.

Inside the Trequon Fegans commit announcement from Downtown Miami

Trequon Fegans commits, gives Canes a tremendous talent as a shutdown CB

UM picked up a big commitment over the weekend with the addition of shutdown corner Trequon Fegans. We break it down, catch up with his coach, and were at his announcement ceremony for his thoughts.

Blake James tackles conference expansion and where things may be heading

Miami's athletic director talks about one of the hottest football topics of the day: Conference expansion.

CaneSport enters into NIL Agreement with Leonard Taylor

Leonard Taylor will create a weekly blog at CaneSport.com, bringing Cane fans his personal perspective this fall.

2021 PREVIEW: Pitt has returning talent but issues on both sides of line

We continue our preview series with a Pittsburgh team that will have to overcome some key defensive losses.

TWEETS OF THE DAY         

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY      

This class could be very good ... by MikePCanes

If this same group of commitments had come two months earlier, we would still have concerns at lb and across the lines, but we would be much more positive.

The story of this small class will be written by how we recruit on the dline in particular, oline a little less and whether we find impact talent in the portal.

Nobody how it ends but reasons to be excited!

QUOTE OF THE DAY        

We have great alignment in our league. You really saw that play out last year in the COVID year, how the ACC really led the approach to how we would play football. So given the alignment we have in the league, the great communication we have, we’ll continue to do things that are best for the ACC, best for the student-athlete experience and have full confidence that commissioner Phillips will work with our presidents and chancellors and athletic directors to continue to position the ACC to be the premier college athletic conference.
— Blake James

Lastly, Have a great day!

