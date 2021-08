Good Morning CaneSport 8.20.21

We were back on Greentree last night as the Canes continued their season preparations. So be sure to check out our video of the team practicing as well as our practice notes.

After practice Manny Diaz updated where things stand with Zion Nelson and Nesta Silvera, who have been missing at practice, and we also heard from Navaughn Donaldson, Jared Harrison-Hunte and Key'Shawn Smith. So you don't want to miss what those players are saying about their progress and the team.

There's also a recruiting story you will want to check out on Isaiah Hastings, who landed a Cane offer last month and now has UM in his top group. And we continue our series breaking down the top talent on the roster this morning with No. 7 Will Mallory.

And if you are looking for our comprehensive fall camp coverage, here's all the content we've had since Day 1 of practice covering the team.