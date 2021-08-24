Good Morning CaneSport 8.24.21

WHAT’S UP TODAY

The Hurricanes return to the practice field this morning as Alabama prep continues, and stay tuned later this morning for practice field updates and in the early afternoon for feedback from players and Rhett Lashlee on how things are progressing out on Greentree. And be sure to check out our items from yesterday afternoon with post-practice feedback from Manny Diaz, D'Eriq King, Mike Harley, Zach McCloud and even former coach Mark Richt, who was on campus for the ACC Network's ACC Football Road Trip: Miami. Also yesterday we caught up with Avantae Williams' attorney for the latest on the safety's attempt to rejoin the team after charges against him related to battering his pregnant ex-girlfriend were dropped. Plus this morning we have an interesting look inside key 4-star DE target Shemar Stewart's recruitment. So don't miss that. And we also continue our 15 impactful players in 15 days series with #3 Lou Hedley.

Herbstreit calls out D’Eriq King as….. Posted by majus12 “Face of college football” for 2021. Interesting how the most negative views on 2021 Canes are from CaneSport’s doomers. I’m just glad I’m not the only one encouraged by this upcoming season! While this might not be an historical team, I am most looking forward to seeing the strides made with year 2 of basically same staff, and improved players! Remember in order to get across the room you have to take your first step… Here’s to many steps towards a NC! Go Canes

