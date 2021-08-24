Good Morning CaneSport 8.24.21

WHAT’S UP TODAY
The Hurricanes return to the practice field this morning as Alabama prep continues, and stay tuned later this morning for practice field updates and in the early afternoon for feedback from players and Rhett Lashlee on how things are progressing out on Greentree.
And be sure to check out our items from yesterday afternoon with post-practice feedback from
Manny Diaz, D'Eriq King, Mike Harley, Zach McCloud and even former coach Mark Richt, who was on campus for the ACC Network's ACC Football Road Trip: Miami.
Also yesterday
we caught up with Avantae Williams' attorney for the latest on the safety's attempt to rejoin the team after charges against him related to battering his pregnant ex-girlfriend were dropped.
Plus this morning we have an interesting look inside key 4-star DE target
TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES
D'Eriq King after Mon. drills: "I feel just as fast, if not faster"
The Canes' QB is encouraged by what he's seen in fall camp ... and in his remarkable recovery from a torn ACL.
Mike Harley: "Domination, that's what we're thinking about"
Talented and veteran WR Mike Harley talks about the progress made this fall, the scrimmage and more in this in-depth interview.
Diaz exploring possible Avantae return; Zion Nelson back at practice Monday
Coach Manny Diaz breaks down his thoughts on the team with UM in Alabama game prep mode coming off its second scrimmage, gives an injury update and addresses the situation with dismissed safety Avantae Williams.
Zach McCloud sees defensive progress off 2nd scrimmage: "We're climbing up"
Zach McCloud is optimistic he and this defensive front can get the job done, and was pleased with the progress off the weekend's second scrimmage.
Avantae Williams' lawyer: Reinstating him should be "a no-brainer"
With charges against him dropped, Avantae Williams is seeking a return to UM. We catch up with Williams' attorney for what's going on with that attempt.
Richt back at UM, says formula to upset 'Bama is great team, great QB
Mark Richt was back at Miami yesterday, watching practice as part of his ACC Network gig. Don't miss what the former coach had to say.
Inside Look: The latest with key target Shemar Stewart
Get the latest on where things stand with high priority DE Shemar Stewart, including his plan to drive to the game against Alabama with one of his coaches.
15 impactful players in 15 days: #3 Lou Hedley
We continue our series breaking down the top 15 players on the roster with No. 3 Lou Hedley.
TWEETS OF THE DAY
MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY
Herbstreit calls out D’Eriq King as….. Posted by majus12 “Face of college football” for 2021. Interesting how the most negative views on 2021 Canes are from CaneSport’s doomers. I’m just glad I’m not the only one encouraged by this upcoming season! While this might not be an historical team, I am most looking forward to seeing the strides made with year 2 of basically same staff, and improved players! Remember in order to get across the room you have to take your first step… Here’s to many steps towards a NC!
Go Canes QUOTE OF THE DAY
That competition will continue on throughout the course of the year. We want to keep that mentality between the two of them where they’re constantly trying to seek improvement, one in front of the other, and that can only make us better.
— Manny Diaz, on the backup QB competition