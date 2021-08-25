Good Morning CaneSport 8.25.21

And, of course, our 15 impactful players in 15 days series is nearing its conclusion with #2 Mike Harley.

Also this morning we catch up with a future Cane, QB Jacurri Brown , who talks more about his exciting opening game and what Rhett Lashlee thought of it, his progress and also looks ahead to UM's game vs. 'Bama and more.

But that certainly doesn't mean there's no news. And today we bring you Tyrique Stevenson's inaugural CaneSport blog . He candidly looks back at his journey to Georgia, how he wound up picking that school, why he left to transfer to UM and more. He looks ahead, weighs in on this Cane team and more. So you don't want to miss that.

Practice continues today and tomorrow, but they will be closed session with no media availability.

Stevenson Blog: My journey brought me home and I'm happiest I've ever been

Tyrique Stevenson looks back and ahead, and weighs in on this Cane team in his debut CaneSport blog. Don't miss this inside look at his journey.

Jacurri Brown: Lashlee impressed by my 1st game; I see UM winning Coastal

It was quite a season opener for this Cane QB commit - he talks about that, Rhett Lashlee's reaction to the game, plus shares thoughts on UM's team and season opener. So don't miss this update.

Lashlee: RB to start out by committee, hopes one will emerge as feature guy

Rhett Lashlee weighed in after Tuesday's practice on the battle at RB and WR and shared big picture thoughts, so be sure to check this out.

Garin Justice Tues.: Doctors "pretty confident" Zion Nelson good for Game 1

The Canes' OL coach shares his take on several of his players and also shares the latest on the injury status of Zion Nelson.

Blake James: Many details still to be worked out in 3 conference alliance

Miami's Athletic Director shares his thoughts on the alliance with the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12, says he anticipates full capacity at home games this year and also says UM allotted tickets still remain for the 'Bama game.

ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 form alliance to help combat SEC expansion

The ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 announced an alliance and we have the details.

Will Mallory on Tues.: We're focusing on playing fast and being consistent

Will Mallory talks about D'Eriq King, Elijah Arroyo, the progress made and more in this candid look after Tuesday's practice.

Gil Frierson sees tackling, overall improvement on D

Be sure to check out Gil Frierson's thoughts on the D's performance this fall, and his take on the other strikers and the D ends.

Jahfari Harvey up to 250 pounds, says D line "getting better every day"

DE Jahfari Harvey has to help fill the shoes of Jaelan Phillips and Quincy Roche, and he talked about his progress after Tuesday's workout on Greentree.

15 impactful players in 15 days: #2 Mike Harley

Our series is almost at its conclusion as we continue to break down the top 15 players on the Miami roster.

Depth chart notes from Greentree at Aug. 24 practice

We give you what personnel was working in with the first and second team, and who was missing from practice.

Live from Greentree: Watch the Canes prepping for Alabama on Tuesday

We were on hand for practice yesterday and have your footage.

