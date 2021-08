Good Morning CaneSport 8.26.21

The Miami Hurricanes continue Alabama prep today with a closed practice, but we still have plenty of news for you this morning.

First up is our inaugural Mike Harley blog. He talks about his past obstacles, including getting cut as a sophomore and his family losing its home and living with 12 people in two hotel rooms for more than a month during his high school years. He reflects on his breakout 2020 season and looks ahead as well. So be sure to check that out.

Then there are a couple of recruiting updates. The Canes continue to talk with area teammates Daniel Lyons and Dante Anderson and we update where things stand with both. Plus 4-star Cormani McClain has put UM in his top 5 and we catch up with him.

There's also the conclusion of our series breaking down the top 15 players on the roster. Yes, QB D'Eriq King claims the top spot.

And with 'Bama prep now here if you want to reflect on this team's fall work go ahead and check out our comprehensive coverage with links to our practice updates.