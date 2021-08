Good Morning CaneSport 8.27.21

Stay tuned around 12 or 1 p.m. today for news coming out of Miami's final fall scrimmage, which is basically a mock game scrimmage.

And the big news from yesterday, of course, was that Avantae Williams' attorney told us that UM will be reinstating his client. So that gives UM another talented safety on the team who showed in spring ball he can be a difference-maker.

This morning we have a couple of interesting recruiting stories for you this morning. First up is Cane commit Justin Medlock, who still has other programs chasing him. He is locked in with UM and recruiting for the Canes and updates his status. Then there is Darius Thomas, who UM might offer at safety - he is in a holding pattern for a Cane offer and updates the latest. Also be sure to check out our comprehensive coverage from Greentree this fall.