Good Morning CaneSport 8.3.21

20 years sure goes by in a hurry! Today CaneSport historian looks back to 20 years ago when UM fielded the most dominant team in history. Manny Diaz has a high bar to live up to and this year's team has its work cut out. It was an amazing group of talent on that team, so make sure to check out the story on the cusp of fall drills starting for this year's team.
Diaz is trying to fill his current team with personnel that can make Miami compete for titles again, of course, and along those lines we break down the film of recent commit Trequon Fegans so be sure to check out his strengths and the areas that need improvement.
We also break down FSU as our opponent series continues - it's pretty amazing how far that program's fallen.
And of course recruiting never stops and we've got a couple of interesting stories this morning. In one our heart breaks for DayDay Farmer, who lost his father the same day he added a UM offer. He plans on joining the Cane family and perhaps in the very near future. We also catch up with Andy Jean, who thought the Canes had dropped him but is feeling the love again and was at the pool party. He shares his thoughts.
Reel Talk: Fegans' length, growth potential sets him up for success
Miami continues to aim high and hit their targets in the class of 2022. This time they land a four-star corner from the State of Alabama, Trequon Fegans, and we break down what he brings to UM.
20-Year Reflection: UM's 2001 team best ever in college football
Yes, it's already the 20th anniversary of the 2001 title team. CaneSport historian Jim Martz breaks down why that team was the best ever in college football.
WR plans to join Cane family at some point after adding UM offer
This recruit got some solace on an otherwise dark day: Miami gave him an offer the same day his father passed away. And he plans on joining the Cane family.
2021 PREVIEW: Florida State struggles likely to continue in 2021
This isn't your typical UM-FSU series anymore, with the Seminoles floundering in a major way.
UM restarts recruitment of WR who was on campus Saturday
This WR hadn’t heard from the Canes for a couple of months but is feeling the love again. Find out where things stand here.
MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY
Is anybody on here ok with us giving up an embarrassing loss to bama? by 6882
I’m not. Let’s be frank. The clock really starts this year with Manny as a Hc. Not saying anyone should expect a win or even a close outcome.
That being said, it’s year three. This team is experienced and to manny’s credit he’s had multiple top 20 recruiting classes in addition to bring in top multiple highly ranked/proven players in the portal/transfer. Bama is the youngest they’ve ever been since saban took off at bama.
imo, if we see another lsu performance against bama, that’s a red flag.
this team needs to compete and look respectable even if for just three quarters.
standards
being outclassed in every aspect for four quarters should not be accepable in the name of, well they’re really good. Not any more. Not with bama being as young as they are and us being as veteran as we are with a three year hc. Not in year three of game one with the entire off season to prepare.
miami fans want to at least see a game and imo that’s not asking too much.
