Good Morning CaneSport 8.30.21

First up this morning? Well, stay tuned for the long-awaited Alabama week press conference. We'll find out from Manny Diaz this afternoon how he thinks preparations have come along, get an injury update and more. Plus we'll get insight from offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee and DL coach Jess Simpson. So tune back in early this afternoon.

And while you're waiting for that we have a few great items this morning. We reached out to top Cane recruiting targets for their prediction of who will win Saturday's game. What they had to say might just surprise you.

Plus we have an update on two of the top prospects in the nation that will be on hand for the game, driving up from South Florida. Yes, Mark Fletcher and Brandon Inniss are going to be in the stands and weigh in with their thoughts.

And with game week finally here we figured we'd celebrate with a look back at 'Bama vs. Miami from Cane historian Jim Martz. Yes, it's a storied history.

Over the weekend there was plenty of news. And that includes UM holding a mock game in which the first team offense and first team defense played against backups ... and put up huge numbers. Gary Ferman also answered all your questions with 'Bama week finally here. And he also discussed the betting angles of Miami-Bama with Kyle Henderson of Bama Insider and host Jeff Cameron.

Plus we had the big announcement yesterday that former Miami Hurricane great Lamar Thomas and CaneSport.com, will team this fall to produce The Lamar Thomas Show presented by All Canes on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m.

We also had an in-depth look at whether or not the sky is falling for the baseball team, with Jim Martz catching up with Gino DiMare for an explanation as to why more than a dozen players are gone from last year's team, the majority of those transferring out.

And since we had football and baseball news, we figured why not some basketball news as well? We caught up with Luke Hunger, who added UM as his first offer and has other schools now on his radar ... so where do the Canes fit in? Be sure to check that out.