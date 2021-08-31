Good Morning CaneSport 8.31.21

WHAT’S UP TODAY
Go ahead and get ready: Yes, tonight from 8-11 p.m. is the first weekly edition of
CaneSport Live! So e sure to tune in and ask your questions as CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman will discuss the ins and outs of the Alabama game and more.
What do we have for you first thing this morning?
First up is our
weekly blog with Mike Harley. He has some great insight on the team. the work that's been put in and find out about the Countdown Clock.
Well we catch up with high priority
LB recruit Wesley Bissainthe, who talks about how the UM-Alabama game might ... or might not ... affect him, and more. So be sure to check that out.
Also this morning CaneSport editor
Jim Martz takes a look at the genesis of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game and the trend of big games happening in Week 1. We also have your commitment stats from the past weekend with highlights where available.
And be sure to check back on the site early this afternoon as we'll have feedback from players as UM continues to ramp up its 'Bama preparations.
Yesterday, of course, we had
in-depth coverage of what Manny Diaz, offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee and DL coach Jess Simpson were talking about heading into the huge season-opener. So if you missed those, be sure and go back and check it out.
Plus
the official depth chart was released with a few surprises.
TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES
Mike Harley blog: Countdown clock, a surprise player & keys to beating Bama
WR Mike Harley goes deep in his weekly CaneSport blog, talking about the team's hard work & an inside perspective.
CaneSport Live is back ... tune in tonight!
CaneSport Live will be broadcast from 8-11 PM (EDT) with Gary Ferman and guests. Call 563-999-3550 to participate or see the link above to listen in.
Bissainthe: I'm looking forward to Cane-Alabama game
Local 4-star LB Wesley Bissainthe talks how UM-Alabama might ... or might not ... affect him, and more.
Tracking the commits: Results and statistics
We reached out to UM's commitments for their most recent results and statistics.
Chick-fil-A Kickoff games spark mega games to start season
Jim Martz looks at the genesis of the game this Saturday and the trend of other big week 1 games around the nation.
Monday with Manny: Coach breaks it down with 'Bama week here
With Alabama week finally here, coach Manny Diaz breaks things down.
Lashlee talks offense with 'Bama looming
Don't miss what offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee was talking about today as UM ramps up preparations for Alabama.
Simpson knows challenge Cane DL has in 'Bama
DL coach Jess Simpson talks about the progress of his D line, which will be key to UM playing with 'Bama on Saturday.
Official game 1 depth chart released
There were a couple of surprises on the official depth chart for Game 1.
TWEETS OF THE DAY
MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY
Bama Starting a True Freshman at Right Tackle . Gotta expose this ... Posted by polobaby0927
Five Star JC Latham will more than likely be another 5 star 1st round pick in the future for Bama but right now he should be served on a silver platter by Jess Simpson as fresh Wagyu beef for the DL. That kid will be nervous as hell and no matter what will make mistakes . I’m happy we have a DL coach that will notice these things and attack it , overload his side, he’ll put Leonard Taylor in to just blow him up and get in his head ! We need to hurt this kid all game!! QUOTE OF THE DAY
I am looking forward to seeing it, seeing a good game, but it wouldn’t be they lose this or they win that affecting my decision.
— High priority LB recruit Wesley Bissainthe, on impact of UM vs. 'Bama