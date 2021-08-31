Good Morning CaneSport 8.31.21

Go ahead and get ready: Yes, tonight from 8-11 p.m. is the first weekly edition of CaneSport Live! So e sure to tune in and ask your questions as CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman will discuss the ins and outs of the Alabama game and more.

What do we have for you first thing this morning?

First up is our weekly blog with Mike Harley. He has some great insight on the team. the work that's been put in and find out about the Countdown Clock.

Well we catch up with high priority LB recruit Wesley Bissainthe, who talks about how the UM-Alabama game might ... or might not ... affect him, and more. So be sure to check that out.

Also this morning CaneSport editor Jim Martz takes a look at the genesis of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game and the trend of big games happening in Week 1. We also have your commitment stats from the past weekend with highlights where available.

And be sure to check back on the site early this afternoon as we'll have feedback from players as UM continues to ramp up its 'Bama preparations.

Yesterday, of course, we had in-depth coverage of what Manny Diaz, offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee and DL coach Jess Simpson were talking about heading into the huge season-opener. So if you missed those, be sure and go back and check it out.

Plus the official depth chart was released with a few surprises.