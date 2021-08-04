Good Morning CaneSport 8.4.21

Today is a special day not because there are only two days until the start of fall camp but because the first NIL deal CaneSport signed now gives Cane fans something else to get excited about. Yes, today is freshman DT Leonard Taylor's inaugural blog. He touches on everything from growing up initially thinking he was a basketball player (including crying and trying to quit when he first took up football) to when he realized his future was on the football field to the challenge he now faces trying to make a big immediate splash at a position of need at UM. So be sure to check that out.

We also have, as usual, recruiting news. And one of our stories this morning is on 4-star basketball prospect Malik Reneau, who UM is doing very well with. And 5-star Jalen Duren's decision of course, is also upcoming and could have huge ramifications for the team if he hops on board.

We also catch up with one of UM's June official visitors, Quentel Jones, for the latest on where the Canes now stand with him. So you're going to want to read that as well.

And then our opponent preview series continues with an in-depth look at a Virginia Tech team that is working to get back to where it once was as a program near the top of the Coastal. How close or far away are the Hokies? We break it down.