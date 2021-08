Good Morning CaneSport 8.6.21

It's finally here! This evening starting at 6 p.m. CaneSport will be on hand at Miami's opening fall practice providing insight onto what the opening depth chart looks like, how D'Eriq King is moving around and much more including post-practice updates with coach Manny Diaz and players. We preview it with CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman taking a big picture look at where the team stands heading into it all.

Also don't miss our breakdown of five major keys for the team entering fall camp.

We also have some recruiting coverage as well, including our item published late yesterday with coach Hayes breaking down a huge UM target, Wesley Bissainthe. His takeaway? Yeah, he's impressed to say the least.

Also we catch up with a 2023 prospect who got his first major offer from UM coach Garin Justice.

But of course the big news is fall camp kicking off so make sure you check back to CaneSport.com after 6 p.m. for our live updates on the message board followed by front page stories on the day's happenings.

Something to keep in mind during UM's practice - 5-star Jalen Duren's announcement proceedings are scheduled to begin today at 6 p.m. as well so stay tuned on that.