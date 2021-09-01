 CaneSport - Good Morning CaneSport 9.1.21
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-01 03:01:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Good Morning CaneSport 9.1.21

CaneSport.com
Staff

WHAT’S UP TODAY    

It's a big day here at CaneSport as we're excited to air the inaugural Lamar Thomas show at 8 p.m. this evening. So be sure to head over to CaneSport.com then and tune in. Of course we also had CaneSport Live last night with Gary Ferman and fans, so be sure to check out that podcast on the front page.

We will have player feedback for you early this afternoon after practice ends, so be sure to stay tuned for that.

Also this afternoon at 4 p.m. stay tuned for the announcement from hoops standout Christian Watson, who we think the Canes have a very good shot of landing.

And we've got you covered until then.

This morning Brent Rollins brings you an area he feels the Canes can exploit against Alabama, and it just might surprise you. So don't miss that.

Then there's our weekly Tyrique Stevenson blog - the Cane cornerback is candid about his thoughts on the Alabama game, the stadium itself (which he's played in multiple times) and much more. So be sure to check that out.

And we have an in-depth look overall at the challenge the Canes are facing in top-ranked Alabama. Plus we have your a.m. recruiting fix. First we bring you the week's stats of the Cane commitments, with video highlights as available. And we catch up with OL Tapuvae Amaama, who says the Miami Hurricanes remain hot on his recruiting trail. And, of course we get his thoughts on the upcoming 'Bama game as well.

Plus from yesterday be sure to check out our videos from the practice field, the feedback from D'Eriq King. Bubba Bolden and Amari Carter, and see what Manny Diaz was talking about with the game approaching fast.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES    

Analysis: The major weak spot where Miami can attack the Crimson Tide

The challenge is enormous. But there is one significant area where Miami might have a great matchup with Alabama. Brent Rollins takes a closer look for CaneSport with an assist from Pro Football Focus.

Tyrique Stevenson Blog: "It's time to wake the world up again"

Tyrique Stevenson gives an inside look in his weekly CaneSport.com blog. From game prep to academics & more, be sure to check it out.

ANALYSIS: Alabama a huge challenge but relying on new personnel

We have an in-depth look at just what UM is up against on Saturday.

OL setting up Cane visit for Nov. or Dec., looking forward to UM vs Bama

OL Tapuvae Amaama is getting plenty of love from the Canes and is looking forward to Saturday's big game vs. 'Bama.

CaneSport Live 2021 Podcast 8/31

Go to the front page and check out our podcast from last night's show as Gary Ferman talked out the Alabama game with fans.

D'Eriq King knows what's at stake on Saturday

QB D'Eriq King has shown all fall he's full go off a torn ACL, and the Cane offense faces a huge challenge in game 1. He breaks it down.

Amari Carter: From new position to new starter

Amari Carter moved from safety to Striker and has now emerged as the starter. He shares his thoughts.

Bubba Bolden talks 'Bama challenge

Don't miss what safety Bubba Bolden is talking about with the Canes continuing preparations for 'Bama.

VIDEO: Canes at work on practice field Aug. 31

See the Canes hard at work yesterday in these CaneSport videos from the practice field.

Diaz on Tuesday: Breaking down players, talking 'Bama

Check out what Manny Diaz was talking about yesterday as he talks 'Bama and breaks down his thoughts on some of his own personnel.

TWEETS OF THE DAY    

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY    

It's always been about good quarterbacking and team speed at the U ... posted by sabrose

Both are notably improved on this team this year.. Does that translate into success ? Only if that speed is utilized in the proper way. Its not enough to run fast there has to be recognition by the defenders to take the right angles and be in the right formations. They have to recognize misdirection and react quickly .That comes with experience and coaching. I think Keontra Smith and Carter at Striker may significantly shore up our run defense . Get in the RBs face BEFORE he has a chance to make a cut. That IMO is what we will attempt to do to Bama. Will it work? Fingers crossed.

QUOTE OF THE DAY    

Keontra Smith at WILL. That was probably the greatest move he could have made. Keontra Smith is a dog, he sticks his nose in it, gets dirty, makes tackles, makes plays. He watches film, knows coverages. Keontra Smith is the next guy to blow up.
— Mike Harley, on his surprise player

VIDEO OF THE DAY

• Talk about stuff inside Gary Ferman’s War Room

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our You Tube Channel

Listen to our podcasts at Apple Podcasts

Follow us on Twitter @CaneSport

Check us out on Facebook

Be a CaneSport Ambassador. Bring your friends to CaneSport.com with our 30-Day Free Trial. Code: Miami30

Advertise with us. Email CaneSport@yahoo.com

Lastly, Have a great day!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}