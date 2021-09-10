Good Morning CaneSport 9.10.21

If you haven't already checked it out, make sure to check out U Bet CaneSport With Lee Sterling from yesterday afternoon. The renowned local handicapper breaks down the Miami-App State game and other top college contests this weekend.

And, with the App State game around the corner, we have a couple more analysis articles for you this morning. First we tackle five burning questions for the Canes heading into this one and off the tough opening loss to 'Bama. Then we also take a look at the Mountaineers' reputation for making life tough for Power Five teams over the years.

Recruiting? We've got you covered with a few updates there as well. First we catch up with Nyjalik Kelly, who is fresh off his FSU official visit last weekend. He will be in the recruiting section for the Canes game tomorrow night and shares where things stand with his final official visit. Will it be to UM? Then there's the latest with WR commitment Landon Ibieta, who had Hurricane Ida knock out power and cost him two weeks of high school. He talks about that and has a planned visit to UM coming up. We also catch up with a JUCO DT who has already visited Miami and has remained in touch with Jess Simpson. He is hoping for an offer and updates the latest - and yes, he was in the stands for the UM-Bama game.

Also be sure to check out our story on Andy Borregales this morning. He's off to a good start and plans to keep on filling his brother Jose's shoes.