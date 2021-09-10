Good Morning CaneSport 9.10.21

Good Morning CaneSport, CaneSport Live and The Lamar Thomas Show are now available on Spotify, Amazon Music and via all Alexa applications and devices
WHAT’S UP TODAY
If you haven't already checked it out, make sure to check out U Bet CaneSport With Lee Sterling from yesterday afternoon. The renowned local handicapper breaks down the Miami-App State game and other top college contests this weekend.
And, with the App State game around the corner, we have a couple more analysis articles for you this morning. First we tackle five burning questions for the Canes heading into this one and off the tough opening loss to 'Bama. Then we also take a look at the Mountaineers' reputation for making life tough for Power Five teams over the years.
Recruiting? We've got you covered with a few updates there as well. First we catch up with Nyjalik Kelly, who is fresh off his FSU official visit last weekend. He will be in the recruiting section for the Canes game tomorrow night and shares where things stand with his final official visit. Will it be to UM? Then there's the latest with WR commitment Landon Ibieta, who had Hurricane Ida knock out power and cost him two weeks of high school. He talks about that and has a planned visit to UM coming up. We also catch up with a JUCO DT who has already visited Miami and has remained in touch with Jess Simpson. He is hoping for an offer and updates the latest - and yes, he was in the stands for the UM-Bama game.
Also be sure to check out our story on Andy Borregales this morning. He's off to a good start and plans to keep on filling his brother Jose's shoes.
TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES
4-star DE will be in recruiting section tomorrow, mulling UM official visit
4-star DE Nyjalik Kelly took an official visit to FSU last weekend and will be in the stands for UM-App State. He weighs in with the latest on his Cane recruitment and where things stand.
Things getting back to normal for Cane commit after Hurricane Ida
WR Landon Ibieta is a Cane commitment who was affected by Hurricane Ida roaring through. He updates how things are going and will be at UM for the Michigan State game.
5 Burning Questions Heading Into App State Game
We tackle 5 burning questions with App State up next.
Like father, like son? No, like brother, like brother for Andy Borregales
Freshman PK Andy Borregales hit his first 2 kicks as a Cane and shares his thoughts heading into the App State game. He might remind some of big brother Jose...
ANALYSIS: App State has played tough with major programs last 4 years
We break down App State's reputation for making life tough for Power 5 programs.
JUCO DT talking with Simpson, was at UM-Bama game
This JUCO DT is hoping for a Cane offer and was in the stands for the game this past weekend. He breaks down where things stand.
U Bet CaneSport with Lee Sterling: Handicapping Miami vs. App State
Renowned local handicapper Lee Sterling breaks down the Miami-App State game and other top college contests this weekend.
TWEETS OF THE DAY
MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY
Score predictions for rest of schedule ... posted by caned
I am bored and need to keep some optimism for the season. If we lose, it will be one of the road games (UNC, Pitt, FSU). Think we take care of business at home this year for the first time since 2017. I also think our offense will be good enough to score 30 most games and defense will have a hard time giving up less than 20 in most games:
App State: 37-24 Canes
Michigan State: 34-23 Canes
CC: 50-0 Canes
Virginia: 31-20 Canes
@UNC: 27-24 Canes
NC State: 44-34 Canes
@Pitt: 30-23 Canes
GT: 42-17 Canes
@FSU: 34-30 Canes
VT: 33-20 Canes
@Duke: 41-13 Canes
QUOTE OF THE DAY
I’m looking forward to it. I want to see the gameday atmosphere.
— 4-star DE Nyjalik Kelly, looking ahead to being in the recruiting section for the App State game