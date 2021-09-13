 CaneSport - Good Morning CaneSport 9.13.21
Good Morning CaneSport 9.13.21

Good Morning CaneSport, CaneSport Live and The Lamar Thomas Show are now available on Spotify, Amazon Music and via all Alexa applications and devices


WHAT’S UP TODAY      

Stay tuned today for thoughts early this afternoon from Manny Diaz upon further review of the game film, plus we'll get a chance to talk with Rhett Lashlee to see what some of the issues are that are holding back his offense these first two games. And Jonathan Patke will also share his thoughts.

To hold you over till then?

We've got a few recruiting stories this morning with standout prospects that were in the recruiting section for the App State game. First up we have speedy wideout Mike Jackson, whose Cane recruitment has really started to pick up the last month. He's waiting on a committable offer but talked with coaches at the game and was at last night's practice and weighs in. Then we also have an update with Ohio State commit Ryan Turner, who was in the recruiting section for App State and is getting tons of attention from Demarcus Van Dyke. And then there's an update with one of the nation's top 2023 prospects who made a three hour-plus drive to the game, Cormani McClain. Don't miss his thoughts as he met with coaches and also went in the locker room afterward.

And on Saturday night, of course, we had full coverage of the Miami Hurricanes' game against Appalachian State. There was insight from Gary Ferman and Jim Martz with their columns, plus our game story and postgame analysis, what Manny Diaz and players were saying after the game, grading the Canes, a photo gallery and highlights. You also can check out The Cat That Stole The Show At Hard Rock Stadium.

Plus yesterday Gary Ferman answered all your questions coming off the narrow victory. And we have a full analysis of Pro Football Focus' individual grade breakdowns by player.

Also over the weekend we were on hand for Howard Schnellenberger's Celebration of Life and catch up with Bernie Kosar and have more details from that moving event. Plus there was our Live From The Crib column following top prospects' games. So be sure to check that out as well.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES      

UM heating up with local WR at game, Sun. practice; official visit on tap

Mike Jackson went a stretch of months not hearing from UM, but now UM's back on him and he was at the game and Sunday night's practice. What's the deal here? He fills us in.

Ohio State commit in recruiting section for App State, DVD working him

Ohio State commitment Ryan Turner is getting the full court press from Demarcus Van Dyke and was in the recruiting section Saturday. The latest here? Read on.

4-star CB met with coaches, went in locker room Sat., UM in top 3

4-star Cormani McClain says he enjoyed his time at UM in the recruiting section Saturday even though the Canes struggled on the field in eking out a win.

The Fifth Quarter: Post-App State questions and answers

CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman answers all your Miami Hurricanes questions after the game against App State.

By The Numbers 2021: A look at how UM graded out against App State

We dig into the data to bring you a comprehensive look at snap counts and grades from the game against App State. Who graded out well ... and who didn't? Check it out.

OPINION: Cat that haunts Hard Rock survived fall and so did the Hurricanes

CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman shares his unique take off UM's game against Appalachian State.

OPINION: Miami must find answers after inconsistent Saturday showing

CaneSport editor Jim Martz shares his take following the App State game.

Manny Diaz and player reaction post-App State

Check out what coach Manny Diaz and players were talking about after barely escaping App State.

The Cat That Stole The Show At Hard Rock Stadium

Somehow, some way, a cat found itself in the precarious position of dangling from the upper deck in the first half of the Miami Hurricanes game on Saturday night. Fans saved it.

ANALYSIS: Canes hang on for ugly win over App State

It wasn't pretty, but UM did get a win on Saturday night. We take a closer look with postgame feedback.

Grading the Canes: Breaking down the App State game

Don't miss CaneSport's position by position grades and analysis coming off UM's game against App State.

Photo gallery 2021: Miami vs. App State

We have 104 photos in this gallery from the game.

VIDEO: Miami vs. App State highlights

See the highlights of the game against App State.

Schnellenberger Celebration of Life draws former Canes, Dolphins & more

At the stadium he virtually built at Florida Atlantic.University, Howard Schnellenberger was honored at a Celebration of Life by former players, coaches and administrators from the University of Miami, Louisville and FAU.

Live From The Crib: Pace vs. Champagnat brings out Manny Diaz, Jess Simpson

In our weekly Live From The Crib story we get insight on some top UM targets and how they performed over the weekend.

TWEETS OF THE DAY      

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY      

Positive takes so far ... posted by edtuna

Kicker & Punter are two of the best in the country

WR #5 K.Smith looks like a legit WR a lot of upside. #7 Restrepo a lot of potential as well.

Really excited about TE Arroyo #80 and his potential just from the one catch he looks like a player maybe better than #85? All three of those guys freshman.

OLine improved yes I know it APP St but they looked better & Cam Harris looked better as game went on.

King looks great running the ball and got better as game went along

On D the DL has been surprisingly better than OK and should improve all year.

LBs as well. Keep coaching those guys up and hope they improve. # 5 Carter really looks good at LB. I like the smaller faster lineup but Steed & Jennings can play the run against lesser opponents and provide a little depth

Stevenson & Couch are the best corners we have and are pretty good

Hall & Bolden are too inconsistent and I would love to see the Williams Pair overtake them by NC or NC St game. Excited about #0 & #l5. They could be the old school playmakers we haven’t had in 18years

well that’s my take. Trying to stay positive. Coaching very disappointing first couple games to say the least but hope they can improve as we go. Take Mich St & 4-1 by the bye week looks good.

Just bought my PITT tickets and hope we are 6-1 somehow someway by Oct 30

QUOTE OF THE DAY        

If I’m not mistaken, I think he had more rushing yards than the running backs and that’s hard to contain. I say he’s an outstanding player. He’s a winner. He can beat you with his arm, beat you with his feet. He did that. I thought we kept him contained good or very well for the most part, but his few plays he breaks out and makes big plays. It’s hard to [slow] him. He’s a great football player.
— App State coach Shawn Clark on D'Eriq King

VIDEO OF THE DAY

