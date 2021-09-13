Good Morning CaneSport 9.13.21

Good Morning CaneSport, CaneSport Live and The Lamar Thomas Show are now available on Spotify, Amazon Music and via all Alexa applications and devices



WHAT’S UP TODAY

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

TWEETS OF THE DAY

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1o4RFowMDk5MzUiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9aOERaMDA5OTM1PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEpvc2UgQm9y cmVnYWxlcyAoQEY1X0pvc2UpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vRjVfSm9zZS9zdGF0dXMvMTQzNjg3NzMwODg1ODY3MTEwND9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTIsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GdWxsIGV4dGVuc2lvbi4gIDxicj48YnI+V2hhdC4gQS4gQ2F0Y2gu IGJ5IEtleXNoYXduIFNtaXRoLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0NhbmVzRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENhbmVz Rm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQUND Rm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEFDQ0Zvb3RiYWxsPC9h PiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9JdHNB bGxBYm91dFRoZVU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PiNJdHNBbGxBYm91dFRoZVU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9NdXN0U0VFQUNDP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTXVzdFNFRUFDQzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL2FHV05IQm5HZHkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hR1dOSEJuR2R5 PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFDQyBEaWdpdGFsIE5ldHdvcmsgKEB0aGVBQ0NE TikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90aGVBQ0NETi9zdGF0 dXMvMTQzNjg4MjI1NDg4Njg1MDU2ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5T ZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTIsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KYWNrc29udmlsbGUgU3RhdGUgZmxhZyBwbGFudCBpbiBEb2FrIPCf mLMgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzJSRlZSdm5hMTAiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS8yUkZWUnZuYTEwPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEVTUE4gQ29sbGVn ZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQEVTUE5DRkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vRVNQTkNGQi9zdGF0dXMvMTQzNjkwODk5MTM1NjA2Mzc0ND9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTIsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj52aWN0b3J5IHN1bmRheS4gODZHLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vcXNhb3h6Z1FVbSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3FzYW94emdRVW08L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTmVzdGEgSmFkZSBTaWx2ZXJhIChATkpTX0VSQSkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OSlNfRVJBL3N0YXR1cy8xNDM3 MTk1NzA0NTgyMTY4NTc3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJl ciAxMiwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NeSBQT1Agd2FzIGEgZmlyZW1hbiBmb3IgMzAgeWVhcnMgYW5kIGV2 ZXJ5IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9TZXB0 ZW1iZXIxMT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1Nl cHRlbWJlcjExPC9hPiBJIHRoaW5rIG9mIHRob3NlIGJyYXZlIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRkROWT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5ARkROWTwvYT4gbWVuIHdobyBnYXZlICB0aGVpciBsaWZlJiMzOTtzIHRv IHNhdmUgdGhvdXNhbmRzITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v aGFzaHRhZy9OZXZlckZvcmdldD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+I05ldmVyRm9yZ2V0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NGRFBJTz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AU0ZEUElP PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQnJv dGhlckJlYXI/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNC cm90aGVyQmVhcjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL29WaDhQZXRl WVEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9vVmg4UGV0ZVlRPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IERhbiBTaWxlbyAoQERhblNpbGVvU2hvdykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EYW5TaWxlb1Nob3cvc3RhdHVzLzE0MzcwODE2MjkzMzYz NTg5MTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDEyLCAyMDIx PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OeWphbGlrIEtlbGx5IG5vdGljZWQgQ2xlbXNvbiBhbmQgVU0gY29h Y2hlcyB3aGlsZSBoaW0gYW5kIGhpcyB0ZWFtbWF0ZXMgd2FybWluZyB1cC4g TnlqYWxpayBmaW5pc2hlZCB0aGUgZ2FtZSB3aXRoIDMgMS8yIHNhY2tzIGFu ZCBhIGdhbmcgb2YgdGFja2xlcy4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1NK elB3Z3dmTnYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TSnpQd2d3Zk52PC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IERpbGxhcmQgSGlnaCBTY2hvb2wgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBEaWxsYXJk X0RIUykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EaWxsYXJkX0RI Uy9zdGF0dXMvMTQzNjUzMDk0MTQ4OTQ2MzI5Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTEsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DaGFybGVzdG9uIFJhbWJvJiMzOTtzIHRvZSB0YXAg8J+YsyA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NhbmVzRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENhbmVzRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9PQTE3TU1VOENzIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vT0ExN01N VThDczwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBQ0MgTmV0d29yayAoQGFjY25ldHdvcmsp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYWNjbmV0d29yay9zdGF0 dXMvMTQzNjg2MTM4OTQ5NTI3OTYyMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5T ZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTIsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HcmVhdCBUaW1lIEF0IE1pYW1pIFRoaXMgV2Vla2VuZCHwn6eh8J+S miA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQWxsQWJv dXRUaGVVP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQWxs QWJvdXRUaGVVPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Rf VmFuRHlrZTg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QERfVmFuRHlrZTg8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2FuZXNGb290YmFsbD9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ2FuZXNGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3JzZ0MwVm1ENEsiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9y c2dDMFZtRDRLPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IDfvuI/ig6MuTG9hZGluZyAoQENv cm1hbmlNY0NsYWluMikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9D b3JtYW5pTWNDbGFpbjIvc3RhdHVzLzE0MzcyMjA4OTY3MTcwMzc1NzQ/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDEzLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY

Positive takes so far ... posted by edtuna Kicker & Punter are two of the best in the country WR #5 K.Smith looks like a legit WR a lot of upside. #7 Restrepo a lot of potential as well. Really excited about TE Arroyo #80 and his potential just from the one catch he looks like a player maybe better than #85? All three of those guys freshman. OLine improved yes I know it APP St but they looked better & Cam Harris looked better as game went on. King looks great running the ball and got better as game went along On D the DL has been surprisingly better than OK and should improve all year. LBs as well. Keep coaching those guys up and hope they improve. # 5 Carter really looks good at LB. I like the smaller faster lineup but Steed & Jennings can play the run against lesser opponents and provide a little depth Stevenson & Couch are the best corners we have and are pretty good Hall & Bolden are too inconsistent and I would love to see the Williams Pair overtake them by NC or NC St game. Excited about #0 & #l5. They could be the old school playmakers we haven’t had in 18years well that’s my take. Trying to stay positive. Coaching very disappointing first couple games to say the least but hope they can improve as we go. Take Mich St & 4-1 by the bye week looks good. Just bought my PITT tickets and hope we are 6-1 somehow someway by Oct 30

QUOTE OF THE DAY

If I’m not mistaken, I think he had more rushing yards than the running backs and that’s hard to contain. I say he’s an outstanding player. He’s a winner. He can beat you with his arm, beat you with his feet. He did that. I thought we kept him contained good or very well for the most part, but his few plays he breaks out and makes big plays. It’s hard to [slow] him. He’s a great football player. — App State coach Shawn Clark on D'Eriq King

VIDEO OF THE DAY