Good Morning CaneSport 9.14.21

To hold you over until then? We have Tyrique Stevenson's weekly blog , including his thoughts on the App State game, his final pass breakup to clinch the win and how this team is feeling.

Stay tuned tonight at 8 p.m. for CaneSport Live, and early this afternoon we'll also have updates with OL coach Garin Justice on his unit's progress as well as with Cane players Jalen Rivers and Waynmon Steed as they look ahead to Michigan State coming off the narrow win against App State last weekend. Plus we'll catch up with Manny Diaz this morning for more of his thoughts, and will post videos of the Canes' Tuesday drills from Greentree Practice Field later this morning as well.

Tyrique Stevenson Blog: It was wonderful feeling making that final play

CB Tyrique Stevenson will have a weekly blog all season at CaneSport.com. In this edition, Stevenson talks about the App State game and its aftermath, including how he made the final play that ended the Mountaineer threat.

QB with offer meets with Lashlee before game: UM "will always be in my top"

2024 QB Tyler Aronson lists a Cane offer, and he arrived early Saturday so coach Rhett Lashlee could meet with his family. The situation here? Check it out.

Tracking the commits: Results and statistics

CaneSport reached out to UM's commitments for their most recent results and statistics.

Canes in the NFL: Week 1 highlights

CaneSport is tracking the progress week-by-week of the top Hurricanes in the NFL. Here are this week's pro Canes.

ANALYSIS: Chaney out for year, young RB needs to step up till Knighton back

We break down the impact of the team losing backup RB Don Chaney and what it means for Cam Harris and the offense.

Lashlee reflects on App State game: "We're not executing enough"

Why did D'Eriq King have 19 runs last weekend? Why is TE Will Mallory not involved more? What's holding back this Cane offense? Rhett Lashlee addresses that and more.

Monday with Manny: The App State game upon further review

After reviewing film of the App State game coach Manny Diaz shared his thoughts yesterday afternoon.

Patke on Monday: On losing Keontra Smith impact & more

LB coach/special teams coordinator Jonathan Patke weighs in coming off the App State game.