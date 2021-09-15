Good Morning CaneSport 9.15.21

Good Morning CaneSport, CaneSport Live and The Lamar Thomas Show are now available on Spotify, Amazon Music and via all Alexa applications and devices

Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. for the Lamar Thomas Show, with Dennis Erickson a special guest. And if you missed the CaneSport Live show last night, be sure to check out the podcast.

Yesterday during the day we had an update with Manny Diaz as well as a great interview with OL coach Garin Justice in which he discusses a right side shakeup and reflects on his unit's "really poor performance" against App State. Plus Jalen Rivers and Waynmon Steed weighed in after drills and there's our videos from practice. So be sure to check those out.

And stay tuned early this afternoon for feedback with Jared Harrison-Hunte as he prepares for Michigan State, plus we'll be checking in with coach Manny Diaz after practice.

To hold you over till then?

Don't miss CaneSport's weekly Mike Harley blog with his thoughts coming off the App State game and with Michigan State up next.

And we also catch up with 4-star 2023 DB Antonio Robinson, Jr., who was on hand in the recruiting section Saturday. He shares his thoughts on UM and where things stand with his recruitment, so don't miss that.

Plus we take an in-depth look at a Michigan State team that a few weeks ago did not seem like it would bring much of a challenge to Miami. Now? It's a much different story.