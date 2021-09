Good Morning CaneSport 9.2.21

It's hard to believe, but the 'Bama game is just two days away! And this morning Gary Ferman has his annual preseason column breaking down his thoughts on this team position by position and big picture, with a schedule analysis included. Don't miss that.

Also don't miss our weekly blog by Cane CB Tyrique Stevenson, who shares an inside look at his 'Bama preparation and the personal side to it.

Last night we had our inaugural Lamar Thomas Show, so be sure to check that out too.

More this morning? Well we also have our five keys to the game for the Canes if they are going to pull off the upset.

And in recruiting news we catch up with commit Khamauri Rogers, who says none of his teammates think UM can win ... but he thinks otherwise. There also was the news yesterday that coach L & staff landed D.C. standout Christian Watson, so hoops fans can read about that.

Plus be sure to check out our stories yesterday with Manny Diaz, Will Mallory, Zach McCloud and Corey Flagg.