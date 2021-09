Good Morning CaneSport 9.20.21

Good Morning CaneSport, CaneSport Live and The Lamar Thomas Show are now available on Spotify, Amazon Music and via all Alexa applications and devices

Anthony Lucas takes in game, meets Diaz on campus, wants to see wins

4-star Arizona DE Anthony Lucas was a high profile visitor this weekend and shares where things stand off his trip.

Big man impressed after taking Cane official visit over the weekend

Power forward Luke Hunger spent Thursday to Sunday on a Cane official visit and updates where UM fits into his picture now.

The Fifth Quarter: Post-Michigan State questions and answers

CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman answers all your Miami Hurricanes questions after the loss to Michigan State.

By The Numbers 2021: A look at how UM graded out against Michigan State

A dig into the Pro Football Focus numbers show the major issues for the Canes, and who did well and who didn't.

OPINION: Diaz tries to hang on as performance turns south in home loss

CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman shares his unique take off UM's loss to Michigan State.

Manny Diaz and player reaction post-Michigan State

Find out what Cane coach Manny Diaz and players were talking about after the Michigan State loss.

ANALYSIS: Brutal loss to Michigan State shows deficiencies in all phases

We have your comprehensive look at UM's game vs. Michigan State with the wrap-up and post-game reaction included.

Grading the Canes: Breaking down the Michigan State loss

Here are your position by position grades and analysis coming off UM's game against Michigan State. It wasn't pretty.

ANALYSIS: 1991 championship team honored at Michigan State game

Jim Martz catches up with 1991 team members that were honored at halftime of today's Michigan State game.

Photo gallery 2021: Miami vs. Michigan State

Here is your photo gallery with the action from the game.

VIDEO: Miami vs. Michigan State highlights

See the highlights of the game against Michigan State.

Live From The Crib: Canes hot on trail of Central standouts

Each week, CaneSport will go Live from The Crib to provide updates on high school games from South Florida, and this week's included updates on Miami Central prospects.