Good Morning CaneSport 9.21.21

Good Morning CaneSport, CaneSport Live and The Lamar Thomas Show are now available on Spotify, Amazon Music and via all Alexa applications and devices

We also have an update with commitment Lamar Seymore, who has attended both UM home games in the recruiting section and has older brother Laurence on the team. He shares his thoughts. Plus we have our Tracking the Commitments item with how they performed this past weekend and also the Canes in the NFL item with their stats from this week.

And this morning we have your weekly blog with Mike Harley, who shares his insight off last weekend's rough game .

Stay tuned tonight for CaneSport Live with Gary Ferman and fans discussing the Canes' direction off a slow start to the season. We also will have feedback from DB coach Travaris Robinson and players early this afternoon, so make sure you check back on the site for that. Plus we'll have video from the Cane practice field later this morning - will it look different than past practices? Check that out.

Mike Harley blog: Frustration, but it's all part of God's plan for us

WR Mike Harley goes deep in his weekly CaneSport blog, talking about the loss to Michigan State and how he views it.

Commit was at 1st 2 games: "They can win, just couple of things" to fix

2023 commit Lamar Seymore was in the recruiting section for UM's first two games and shares his thoughts.

Tracking the commits: Results and statistics

CaneSport reached out to UM's commitments for their most recent results and statistics.

Canes in the NFL: Week 2 highlights

CaneSport is tracking the progress week-by-week of the top Hurricanes in the NFL. Here are this week's pro Canes.

Rhett Lashlee: We have to change how we practice, do more 1s vs. 1s

Miami's offensive coordinator gets right to the point on what ails the offense and what might help fix things.

After taking beating Saturday, D'Eriq King meeting with doctors

Quarterback D’Eriq King dropped back on 71 of his 84 plays on Saturday, with 12 of those rushes/sacks. And he paid the price.

Diaz says Jalen Rivers' MRI "show he has something," time out TBD

OG Jalen Rivers could be facing an extended absence, a big blow to an O line that's already struggling.

Monday with Manny: Breaking down Michigan State loss upon further review

Coach Manny Diaz had time to review the film and weighed in Monday on what he sees with this team.

Jess Simpson Monday: Heavy rotation on DL to continue, LT could work in

Don't miss what Cane DL coach Jess Simpson was talking about today. Is his D line playing up to UM's standards?

4-star shown love by coaches at game, says struggles not a dealbreaker

This 2023 4-star was at midfield before the game and in the locker room afterward and weighs in with his thoughts.

Cane commit meets with coaches before, after attending Mich. State game

Commitment Markeith Williams was in the recruiting section on Saturday and the locker room afterward and shares his take.