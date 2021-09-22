Good Morning CaneSport 9.22.21

Good Morning CaneSport, CaneSport Live and The Lamar Thomas Show are now available on Spotify, Amazon Music and via all Alexa applications and devices
WHAT’S UP TODAY
If you missed CaneSport Live last night, be sure to check out the podcast this morning.
And tonight be sure to tune in for the Lamar Thomas Show at 8 p.m.
Also from yesterday don't miss our coverage from Greentree Practice Field with video of the team back at work off the loss to Michigan State. See for yourself how they look. Plus we had an update with DB coach Travaris Robinson talking about fixing the tackling issue ... and the move of WR Mark Pope to work at CB ... and we also have an item with STR Gil Frierson, who has taken on a leadership role even as a backup.
Plus we had an update on the situation with Cane commit Khamauri Rogers, who had ACL surgery on Monday. And we have an unusual recruiting story on a new DL offer that went out ... it's a JUCO prospect who is from France. So be sure to check that one out.
Today? Stay tuned for more from Manny Diaz's following practice, plus we'll catch up with players and bring you any breaking news.
And this morning we have several stories for you. We have an update with high priority 4-star OT Malik Agbo, who says the Canes' struggles really haven't affected how he thinks of UM. And there's a story on WR Charleston Rambo off his breakout game Saturday. Also up on the site is our preview of totally overmatched Central Connecticut State, a game in which a lot of Cane backups should get tons of reps.
TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES
4-star OT has good bond with Justice, says UM's results won't affect him
OT Malik Agbo is a major priority for UM this recruiting cycle and he's watched every Cane game and weighs in.
ANALYSIS: UM will romp over totally overmatched Central Connecticut State
This Blue Devils team isn't Duke. And it will be a blowout when you look at the differences between the teams.
Charleston Rambo not focused on his performance, wants wins
WR Charleston Rambo shares his thoughts coming off his huge game Saturday.
Transfer U or International U? DL from France excited about Tues. UM offer
The Miami Hurricanes have earned the moniker among some as “Transfer U.” Now maybe UM will make a run at “International U” as well. This recruit from France who is now at a U.S. JUCO has an interesting story to tell ... and now a Cane offer.
Cane commit had ACL surgery Monday, expected to be full go around spring
CB Khamauri Rogers underwent surgery Monday for a torn ACL and his father updates his status.
T-Rob talks tackling struggles and fixes; Mark Pope now getting look at CB
T-Rob weighs in Tuesday, going in-depth on UM's tackling issues and also addressing a new face at CB, Mark Pope.
VIDEO: Canes back on the practice field off Mich. State loss
Does Tuesday's media viewing part of practice look different than past Cane practices? See for yourself.
Gil Frierson: "We are fixing it day in and day out," new drills added
Gil Frierson might be a backup on the depth chart, but he's stepping up as a leader on the team.
TWEETS OF THE DAY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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv
Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx
dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i
bHRyIj5NYW5ueeKAmXMgbGlrZSDigJxmdWNrIGl0IHnigJlhbGwgd2FubmEg
c2VlIHRoZSBmcmVzaG1lbj8gWeKAmWFsbCBnb25uYSBzZWUgdGhlIGZyZXNo
bWVuLuKAnSDwn5iCPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUGV0cmllIChAVHdlZXRQZXRyaWUp
IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVHdlZXRQZXRyaWUvc3Rh
dHVzLzE0NDA0NTUzODEyMzk1MzM1NzM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+
U2VwdGVtYmVyIDIxLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh
c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0
cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+
Cgo=
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY
Cmon Manny, play the young QB’s this week ... posted by hawaiian cane
King needs to sit, at least for this week. He is obviously hurt. His leg got rolled up in the Bama game and although he returned he was immobile. Against MSU he injured his right shoulder. He returned on the next series but you could tell when he moved to his right he couldn't hit the side of a barn.
Give TVD or Jake Garcia a chance, see what they can do.
If you play them it will give 1st year guys hope that they will see action, especially #56.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
I’ll have a five or six hats, balloons, and when my mom or sister pops the balloon I’ll pick my school - it will have confetti with the colors of the school in the balloon.
— Malik Agbo, telling CaneSport his announcement plan for signing day
VIDEO OF THE DAY