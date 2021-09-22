 CaneSport - Good Morning CaneSport 9.22.21
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-22 02:11:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Good Morning CaneSport 9.22.21

CaneSport.com
Staff

Good Morning CaneSport, CaneSport Live and The Lamar Thomas Show are now available on Spotify, Amazon Music and via all Alexa applications and devices


WHAT’S UP TODAY          

If you missed CaneSport Live last night, be sure to check out the podcast this morning.

And tonight be sure to tune in for the Lamar Thomas Show at 8 p.m.

Also from yesterday don't miss our coverage from Greentree Practice Field with video of the team back at work off the loss to Michigan State. See for yourself how they look. Plus we had an update with DB coach Travaris Robinson talking about fixing the tackling issue ... and the move of WR Mark Pope to work at CB ... and we also have an item with STR Gil Frierson, who has taken on a leadership role even as a backup.

Plus we had an update on the situation with Cane commit Khamauri Rogers, who had ACL surgery on Monday. And we have an unusual recruiting story on a new DL offer that went out ... it's a JUCO prospect who is from France. So be sure to check that one out.

Today? Stay tuned for more from Manny Diaz's following practice, plus we'll catch up with players and bring you any breaking news.

And this morning we have several stories for you. We have an update with high priority 4-star OT Malik Agbo, who says the Canes' struggles really haven't affected how he thinks of UM. And there's a story on WR Charleston Rambo off his breakout game Saturday. Also up on the site is our preview of totally overmatched Central Connecticut State, a game in which a lot of Cane backups should get tons of reps.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES          

4-star OT has good bond with Justice, says UM's results won't affect him

OT Malik Agbo is a major priority for UM this recruiting cycle and he's watched every Cane game and weighs in.

ANALYSIS: UM will romp over totally overmatched Central Connecticut State

This Blue Devils team isn't Duke. And it will be a blowout when you look at the differences between the teams.

Charleston Rambo not focused on his performance, wants wins

WR Charleston Rambo shares his thoughts coming off his huge game Saturday.

Transfer U or International U? DL from France excited about Tues. UM offer

The Miami Hurricanes have earned the moniker among some as “Transfer U.” Now maybe UM will make a run at “International U” as well. This recruit from France who is now at a U.S. JUCO has an interesting story to tell ... and now a Cane offer.

Cane commit had ACL surgery Monday, expected to be full go around spring

CB Khamauri Rogers underwent surgery Monday for a torn ACL and his father updates his status.

T-Rob talks tackling struggles and fixes; Mark Pope now getting look at CB

T-Rob weighs in Tuesday, going in-depth on UM's tackling issues and also addressing a new face at CB, Mark Pope.

VIDEO: Canes back on the practice field off Mich. State loss

Does Tuesday's media viewing part of practice look different than past Cane practices? See for yourself.

Gil Frierson: "We are fixing it day in and day out," new drills added

Gil Frierson might be a backup on the depth chart, but he's stepping up as a leader on the team.

TWEETS OF THE DAY          

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY          

Cmon Manny, play the young QB’s this week ... posted by hawaiian cane

King needs to sit, at least for this week. He is obviously hurt. His leg got rolled up in the Bama game and although he returned he was immobile. Against MSU he injured his right shoulder. He returned on the next series but you could tell when he moved to his right he couldn't hit the side of a barn.

Give TVD or Jake Garcia a chance, see what they can do.

If you play them it will give 1st year guys hope that they will see action, especially #56.

QUOTE OF THE DAY          

I’ll have a five or six hats, balloons, and when my mom or sister pops the balloon I’ll pick my school - it will have confetti with the colors of the school in the balloon.
— Malik Agbo, telling CaneSport his announcement plan for signing day

VIDEO OF THE DAY

• Talk about stuff inside Gary Ferman’s War Room

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our You Tube Channel

Listen to our podcasts at Apple Podcasts

Follow us on Twitter @CaneSport

Check us out on Facebook

Be a CaneSport Ambassador. Bring your friends to CaneSport.com with our 30-Day Free Trial. Code: Miami30

Advertise with us. Email CaneSport@yahoo.com

Lastly, Have a great day!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}