Good Morning CaneSport 9.22.21

Also from yesterday don't miss our coverage from Greentree Practice Field with video of the team back at work off the loss to Michigan State. See for yourself how they look. Plus we had an update with DB coach Travaris Robinson talking about fixing the tackling issue ... and the move of WR Mark Pope to work at CB ... and we also have an item with STR Gil Frierson, who has taken on a leadership role even as a backup.

Plus we had an update on the situation with Cane commit Khamauri Rogers, who had ACL surgery on Monday. And we have an unusual recruiting story on a new DL offer that went out ... it's a JUCO prospect who is from France. So be sure to check that one out.

Today? Stay tuned for more from Manny Diaz's following practice, plus we'll catch up with players and bring you any breaking news.

And this morning we have several stories for you. We have an update with high priority 4-star OT Malik Agbo, who says the Canes' struggles really haven't affected how he thinks of UM. And there's a story on WR Charleston Rambo off his breakout game Saturday. Also up on the site is our preview of totally overmatched Central Connecticut State, a game in which a lot of Cane backups should get tons of reps.