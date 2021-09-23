Good Morning CaneSport 9.23.21

Good Morning CaneSport, CaneSport Live and The Lamar Thomas Show are now available on Spotify, Amazon Music and via all Alexa applications and devices

First up: If you missed The Lamar Thomas Show last night, be sure to check out what you missed.

Also yesterday we caught up with Manny Diaz after practice for an injury update on D'Eriq King, Jalen Rivers and more. So don't miss reading that.

This morning? We bring you the weekly Tyrique Stevenson CaneSport blog with his candid thoughts with UM looking to get back on track. We also have a recruiting update with Cane commit Justin Medlock and where he stands with Miami's season not going according to plan.

Plus don't miss our interview with Central Connecticut State's head coach for his take on this unusual game between a team most Cane fans have never heard of and UM.

And we also have your 5 Burning Questions with Miami facing an easy opponent but needing to correct a lot off the 1-2 start, and we have an update on the progress of true freshman WR Romello Brinson.