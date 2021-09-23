Good Morning CaneSport 9.23.21
First up: If you missed The Lamar Thomas Show last night, be sure to check out what you missed.
Also yesterday we caught up with Manny Diaz after practice for an injury update on D'Eriq King, Jalen Rivers and more. So don't miss reading that.
This morning? We bring you the weekly Tyrique Stevenson CaneSport blog with his candid thoughts with UM looking to get back on track. We also have a recruiting update with Cane commit Justin Medlock and where he stands with Miami's season not going according to plan.
Plus don't miss our interview with Central Connecticut State's head coach for his take on this unusual game between a team most Cane fans have never heard of and UM.
And we also have your 5 Burning Questions with Miami facing an easy opponent but needing to correct a lot off the 1-2 start, and we have an update on the progress of true freshman WR Romello Brinson.
Tyrique Stevenson Blog: Introspection on my own play & looking to future
CB Tyrique Stevenson will have a weekly blog all season at CaneSport.com. In this edition, Stevenson talks about the Michigan State loss and its aftermath.
OPINION: Blue Devils not coming to Miami simply for the paycheck
CaneSport catches up with Central Connecticut State's head coach for more insight into this unusual matchup.
5 Burning Questions As UM Returns To The Field Tomorrow
We tackle 5 burning questions with UM searching for answers and a totally overmatched opponent upcoming.
Other programs chasing commit, as of right now no other visits planned
Justin Medlock is a Cane commit and updates where his recruitment stands with UM struggling.
Romello Brinson working his way into more and more reps
True freshman Romello Brinson is showing he's up to the challenge of contributing in Year 1 at Miami.
Former Miami Hurricane great Lamar Thomas and CaneSport.com team up to bring you The Lamar Thomas Show presented by All Canes. Watch the podcast from last night.
Manny Diaz on Wed.: D'Eriq doubtful for Sat., Rivers out for year
After the team’s Wednesday drills, coach Manny Diaz gave an injury update on QB D’Eriq King and OG Jalen Rivers and shared more of his thoughts on the team.
Gurvan Hall has been demoted. Do the same with other positions ... Posted by roofermike
Seems to be mixed opinions on Hall but no one has even tried to explain or defend "the play".
It comes down to sitting upperclassmen that are underperforming.
Hall is just one. Ivey, Mallory, Wiggins ....Brinson, Arroyo, JWill & Kinch deserve more playing time.
As has been pointed out, they are stuck with the OL, DEs and LBs and just have to figure it out.
