Good Morning CaneSport 9.28.21

Stay tuned later today for updates with players after practice. And this evening, of course, we will have CaneSport Live broadcast with Gary Ferman and fans. So be sure to tune into that at 8 p.m.
This morning?
First up is Leonard Taylor's blog. He addresses rumors he was considering transferring to Florida, says what the butterflies mean in his tweets and also talks about if he's okay with not playing much so far.
And late yesterday we put up Tyrique Stevenson's blog, so be sure to check out his thoughts as well.
Also we've got a recruiting update with local WR Mike Jackson, who continues to get recruited by Miami, will be at the game on Thursday night and thinks he will be adding a Cane offer. Plus we have your Tracking the Commits item with how Miami's commitments performed over the weekend including video highlights as available. And there's our Canes in the NFL item detailing how UM's former players performed over the weekend as well.
Plus yesterday check out our updates with Manny Diaz, Bob Shoop and Rhett Lashlee.
TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES
Leonard Taylor Blog: I understand why I'm not playing more, am happy at UM
DT Leonard Taylor talks about his first game experience, rumors he is leaving UM and more in his CaneSport blog.
Tyrique Stevenson Blog: Everyone improving in ACC, and we are too
Tyrique Stevenson gives an inside look in his weekly CaneSport.com blog.
Local WR continues to get Cane interest, will be at Thurs. game vs. UVA
WR Mike Jackson updates where things stand with his Cane recruitment.
Tracking the commits: Results and statistics
CaneSport reached out to UM's commitments for their most recent results and statistics
Canes in the NFL: Week 3 highlights
CaneSport is tracking the progress week-by-week of the top Hurricanes in the NFL. Here are this week's pro Canes.
Monday with Manny: Update on D'Eriq King, a response to Herbstreit comments
Manny Diaz updated the status of D'Eriq King, responded to Kirk Herbstreit's pointed comments and more on Monday.
Defensive analyst Bob Shoop: On his role, his take on the D
On Monday, for the first time since he was officially hired Feb. 1, defensive quality control analyst Bob Shoop spoke with the media.
Rhett Lashlee: Romello Brinson essentially a co-starter, talking UM offense
The Canes' coordinator talks about the QB situation and more on Monday.
MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY
Leonard Taylor ... posted by ddimaggio
I watched closely on Saturday. He did not overpower or out quick the OL guys , who some describe as high school players - they are not, they are D1 players lower level.
There was a reason Jess had the guy on the bench. Better older players. He has tools though, needs some coaching and a year in the weight room. Nothing to be ashamed of that.
