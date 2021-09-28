Good Morning CaneSport 9.28.21

Stay tuned later today for updates with players after practice. And this evening, of course, we will have CaneSport Live broadcast with Gary Ferman and fans. So be sure to tune into that at 8 p.m.

This morning?

First up is Leonard Taylor's blog. He addresses rumors he was considering transferring to Florida, says what the butterflies mean in his tweets and also talks about if he's okay with not playing much so far.

And late yesterday we put up Tyrique Stevenson's blog, so be sure to check out his thoughts as well.

Also we've got a recruiting update with local WR Mike Jackson, who continues to get recruited by Miami, will be at the game on Thursday night and thinks he will be adding a Cane offer. Plus we have your Tracking the Commits item with how Miami's commitments performed over the weekend including video highlights as available. And there's our Canes in the NFL item detailing how UM's former players performed over the weekend as well.

Plus yesterday check out our updates with Manny Diaz, Bob Shoop and Rhett Lashlee.