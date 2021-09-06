Good Morning CaneSport 9.6.21
Well it was tough weekend for the Canes, and as always we had every angle of the game covered with columns from Gary Ferman and Jim Martz analyzing the loss and the bigger picture, our full game recap with reaction, a grading the team by position analysis, a breakdown of how every player graded out from Pro Football Focus, plus video and transcripts of the postgame interviews, video from the game and a photo gallery.
Yesterday Gary Ferman also answered all your postgame questions.
Today? We hear from Manny Diaz who should have some interesting insight after reviewing film of the loss to Alabama. So stay tuned for that this afternoon plus interviews with Rhett Lashlee and Tarvaris Robinson.
And we also have a couple of recruiting items this morning. The first is an update with high priority 4-star RB Mark Fletcher, who was in the stands Saturday wearing a Miami shirt. He was disappointed and gives a candid assessment, saying this did not help the Canes' cause with him. And we also catch up with a Michigan State commit that UM is recruiting at Striker - he was in the stands Saturday rooting for Miami and is looking to set up an official visit.
Fletcher candid after watching UM-Bama in person: "This did affect me"
High priority 2023 RB Mark Fletcher was in the stands for the game against 'Bama and has an honest assessment.
Mich. State commit considering Canes, was in stands for UM-'Bama game
This Mich. State commit is talking to coach Ishmael Aristide and is working to set up a Miami official visit.
The Fifth Quarter: Post-Alabama questions and answers
CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman answers all your Miami Hurricanes questions after the game against Alabama:
OPINION: Canes must be more aggressive to accomplish anything this season
CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman shares his unique take off UM's tough season-opening loss against Alabama.
By The Numbers 2021: A look at how UM graded out against Alabama
There weren't a lot of good grades for the Canes from Pro Football Focus after the 'Bama blowout win.
Player and Manny Diaz reaction post-Alabama
Manny Diaz, D'Eriq King and other players share their thoughts following the loss to Bama.
OPINION: UM has allowed 143 points, 1,828 yards in last 3 games, all losses
Cane historian Jim Martz puts Saturday's loss in a larger perspective.
ANALYSIS: Blowout loss to 'Bama shows Canes have lot of work to do
Check out our in-depth game story including quarter by quarter key moments, stats and reaction.
Grading the Canes: Breaking down the Alabama game
The grades weren't pretty, but we break down how each position performed on Saturday.
Photo gallery 2021: Miami vs. Alabama
See 125 photos of the action from UM's season opener.
VIDEO: Miami vs. Alabama highlights
If you have enough courage go ahead and watch the Miami-Alabama highlights or condensed game courtesy of the ACC Network.
Canes announce 3 suspensions, Knighton out first 4 games
Jaylan Knighton, Larry Hodges and Avantae Williams were all suspended for the opener and beyond.
Far & Away the Best Team On Our Schedule - Let's Move On ... Posted by CaneWonder
Plug In & Play is the Alabama way. The NFL Academy of College Football.
Bryce Young is every bit as good as the 3 QB's starting next week in The League.
Let's move on and boat race App. State!
