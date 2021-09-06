Good Morning CaneSport 9.6.21

Well it was tough weekend for the Canes, and as always we had every angle of the game covered with columns from Gary Ferman and Jim Martz analyzing the loss and the bigger picture, our full game recap with reaction, a grading the team by position analysis, a breakdown of how every player graded out from Pro Football Focus, plus video and transcripts of the postgame interviews, video from the game and a photo gallery.

Yesterday Gary Ferman also answered all your postgame questions.

Today? We hear from Manny Diaz who should have some interesting insight after reviewing film of the loss to Alabama. So stay tuned for that this afternoon plus interviews with Rhett Lashlee and Tarvaris Robinson.

And we also have a couple of recruiting items this morning. The first is an update with high priority 4-star RB Mark Fletcher, who was in the stands Saturday wearing a Miami shirt. He was disappointed and gives a candid assessment, saying this did not help the Canes' cause with him. And we also catch up with a Michigan State commit that UM is recruiting at Striker - he was in the stands Saturday rooting for Miami and is looking to set up an official visit.