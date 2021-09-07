Good Morning CaneSport 9.7.21

WHAT’S UP TODAY

Bama does NOT change my prediction for season ... Posted by klbcec Miami beats App St next Saturday by 24 plus, and Miami beats Mich St by 14 plus. Not saying the coaches didn't struggle in the 1st half, but I see lots of talent on this team. Wideout - Restreppo, Rambo and Smith are the real deal. King - was on target with every throw but the 2nd int. The 1st int hit Smith in the numbers despite Smith's arms being held by Bama DB CB - Couch and and Stephenson are ready to mix it up. Manny has to trust them. Couch takes the smalls and Stephenson the talls. K - stage is not to big for Borregales. Ball explodes of his foot. RB - why is Cam so tentative hitting the hole? Chaney is RB1 until Cam changes his approach. DL - actually held up well on run plays. Gonna have to work on getting pressure, but no OL we face will be close to Bama. OL - will do much better against DLs that aren't NFL ready. Make no mistake, all those guys yesterday will be in the NFL. The result was unacceptable. The way Miami showed up is totally on the coaches. They did not try to win. Instead, they tried to protect King and the rest of the team. Disgraceful, and there is no way for Manny to excuse it. He needs to admit his mistake. Nevertheless, I still see this as a ten win season.

