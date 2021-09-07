 CaneSport - Good Morning CaneSport 9.7.21
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-07 01:55:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Good Morning CaneSport 9.7.21

CaneSport.com
Staff

WHAT’S UP TODAY        

First, a reminder to be sure to tune in tonight at 8 p.m. for our CaneSport Live show.

Up before that today? Well this morning we have Mike Harley's weekly blog, and you don't want to miss this one including his preparation for the Alabama game (including some Calvin Ridley-inspired chicken wings), the game itself and the aftermath.

Plus we have an update with Jacurri Brown on the site this morning - he was in the stands for the game on Saturday and shares his thoughts. And we track the commits with statistics from this past weekend's game as well as highlights as available. Also check out what App State coach Shawn Clark is saying about the Cane challenge. Plus we have an update with Manny Diaz this morning.

Diaz also shared his thoughts yesterday.

Also yesterday? We got a take you don't want to miss from offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee as well as defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson. So be sure to check that out.

And later today after practice we'll be catching up with several players, so in the late morning/early afternoon stay tuned for that as the team tries to put 'Bama in the rearview mirror and gear up for App State.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES        

Mike Harley blog: From chicken wings before the game to where team goes now

Why was Mike Harley eating chicken wings on Friday? What happened when he got banged up during the game? And what are his thoughts on the team and where things go now? Don't miss his weekly CaneSport blog.

Cane QB commit wants to see UM respond, win Coastal

We catch up with QB commit Jacurri Brown, who had a big game on Friday and on Saturday was in the stands for UM-Bama.

From the opposing sideline: App State’s perspective of UM

App State coach Shawn Clark shared his take on the Canes on Monday.

Tracking the commits: Results and statistics

CaneSport reached out to UM's commitments for their most recent results and statistics.

Monday with Manny: Analyzing 'Bama loss upon further review

Manny Diaz breaks down his take on further review on each position, updates the status of Mike Harley and Sam Brooks and more.

Lashlee goes in depth off 'Bama loss: Intent was not to be conservative

Lashlee understands how the offense might have looked like there was a conservative game plan early, but says that was not the case.

T-Rob breaks down DB play: "We'll play better, I promise you that"

DB coach Travaris Robinson shares his Monday thoughts coming off the loss to Alabama. What do the DBs need to improve moving forward? He answers that and more.

TWEETS OF THE DAY        

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY        

Bama does NOT change my prediction for season ... Posted by klbcec

Miami beats App St next Saturday by 24 plus, and Miami beats Mich St by 14 plus.

Not saying the coaches didn't struggle in the 1st half, but I see lots of talent on this team.

Wideout - Restreppo, Rambo and Smith are the real deal.

King - was on target with every throw but the 2nd int. The 1st int hit Smith in the numbers despite Smith's arms being held by Bama DB

CB - Couch and and Stephenson are ready to mix it up. Manny has to trust them. Couch takes the smalls and Stephenson the talls.

K - stage is not to big for Borregales. Ball explodes of his foot.

RB - why is Cam so tentative hitting the hole? Chaney is RB1 until Cam changes his approach.

DL - actually held up well on run plays. Gonna have to work on getting pressure, but no OL we face will be close to Bama.

OL - will do much better against DLs that aren't NFL ready. Make no mistake, all those guys yesterday will be in the NFL.

The result was unacceptable. The way Miami showed up is totally on the coaches. They did not try to win. Instead, they tried to protect King and the rest of the team. Disgraceful, and there is no way for Manny to excuse it. He needs to admit his mistake.

Nevertheless, I still see this as a ten win season.

QUOTE OF THE DAY        

It’s a little ritual of Calvin Ridley, hometown dude played for the Atlanta Falcons. He played for Alabama, from my hometown. He eats that every game, so I felt if I eat it I can have a Calvin Ridley performance.
— Mike Harley, in his CaneSport blog, explaining the chicken wings he wanted the night before the game

Lastly, Have a great day!

