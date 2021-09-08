Good Morning CaneSport 9.8.21
WHAT’S UP TODAY
Plus stay tuned later this morning/early this afternoon for more player feedback and another chat with Manny Diaz as the team continues its App State preparations.
This morning we also take a closer look at what kind of challenge App State brings to Miami this weekend. It's a program used to winning, so even though UM holds the speed/athleticism edge across the board this kind of game can cause some issues.
And we also catch up with 5-star 2023 WR Brandon Inniss, who was in the stands for the 'Bama game. He's an early Oklahoma commit but says he is still considering other programs and UM continues to push hard for him. So check that out.
And yesterday in case you missed it be sure to check out our practice field video as well as our post-practice interviews with wide receivers coach & passing game coordinator Rob Likens, OL Justice Oluwaseun and WR Charleston Rambo.
TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES
UM still pushing hard for Okla. commit Innis, who was at Bama game
5-star WR Brandon Inniss updates where things stand after attending the UM-Bama game. And yes, the Canes are still hot on his recruiting trail despite his commitment elsewhere.
ANALYSIS: Miami out-talents App State, but Mountaineers not a pushover
We break down Miami's next challenge, with the team needing to show some resolve after the opening game thrashing by Alabama.
Likens talks WRs on Tuesday, wants group to clean up "detail stuff"
WR Rob Likens liked some of the things he saw on Saturday from his WR group but points to details that need to be fixed.
Oluwaseun had long journey to become new OL starter at Miami
UNLV transfer Justice Oluwaseun entered Saturday's game as a backup right guard on the official depth chart. But the versatile lineman stepped up at RT when DJ Scaife struggled early and he held his own. Tuesday he shared his thoughts.
Rambo: We're looking forward to coming out against App State this week
Charleston Rambo had seven catches against Alabama but netted just 34 yards. He weighs in with the offense looking to be a lot more explosive this weekend against App State.
MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY
After the storm ... posted by sabrose
As the emotional reaction dies down from the Alabama debacle I have 2 choices. I can entirely discount the Diaz era as lost or I can root for this team to improve. There are some bright spots. The potential Kinchens, Williams trio at safety. The incoming talented cornerbacks in the 2021 class. The future potential of the Van Dyke/Garcia battle. The receiver room that already looks improved. A defensive line that held up fairly well against Bama with 10 tackles for loss and created pressure on their talented qb.
On the other hand I see penalties coverage busts reticent CB play and the insistence on playing Gurvan Hall who clearly reached his mediocre peak 2 years ago, Does any of this get cleaned up ? History says it doesn't and the matador defense will continue. We have maybe the worst version of zone coverage in college football right now. But what if the young safeties start to contribute -guys who have the athletic ability to make up for recognition problems like James Williams. Does that change the look of this porous defense? Do Flagg and Smith get progressively better?
I think the next 4 games will decide it for me as Diaz goes as to where this is headed. Miami fans have high expectations. This program has become a place where head coaching careers are either made or severely broken.
