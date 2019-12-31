2019.

Good riddance.

Don't hit yourself on your way out the door.

I don't think there is a Miami Hurricanes fan in the universe that isn't euphoric to see you go.

Wow, what a horrible 12 months. What a mess.

It began with all kinds of fanfare and fancy slogans, with yachts and gold chains.

It ended with total humiliation. There is no way to sugarcoat losses to FIU and Louisiana Tech and a 6-7 season.

But it's all gone now and all that matters anymore is 2020 and beyond.

People only wish it looked like the new year is going to be any better than the last.

For several days running, I have listened to all the angst. I keep telling folks it can't be worse.

It can't be worse, right?

There are a lot of people, some with more say than others, wanting to make a difference. One passionate booster is willing to give UM $3 million toward UM hiring Alonzo Highsmith as a football GM and Mario Cristobal as head coach. Let's be honest, that would be a heck of a power team, no disrespect to Manny Diaz who undeniably is doing the best he can to succeed himself.

The booster obviously has not been taken up on his offer by Athletic Director Blake James, the target of a lot of fan frustration right now.

Everyone you speak to - boosters, fans, others close to the program - see the same thing, a broken football program at The U that badly needs a nuclear reboot. And James standing in the way of that.

James is hoping he can work with Diaz to find a new offensive coordinator and that maybe a few other coaching tweeks will solve all problems.

People are just not buying that. They heard it a year ago at this time.

James is digging in his heels underneath the greatest public outcry we maybe have ever seen at The U. He doesn't have a true boss to guide him through these tough times. President Julio Frenk is missing in action. The Board of Trustees is hearing the noise, but nobody seems to care enough to guide James through this either. He is left on an island taking on water.

But one thing should not be lost amid all the noise.

Manny Diaz is not to blame for this.

Sure he went 6-7, a colossal failure at Miami.

Sure he was in over his head. No argument at all on that point. Why wouldn't he be over his head? This is one of the toughest jobs in America.

But Diaz can't be blamed for wanting to be the head coach at Miami. He can't be blamed now for hanging onto that job for dear life and believing he can bounce back. If anybody out there doesn't believe in themselves to that degree, they should make a New Year's resolution to do so.

How many Mark Richt's do you think there are out there in the world who walk away when they know the best they have to give is not going to be good enough and put the program first over millions of dollars in their own pocket?

But here also is what Manny should be doing as we turn the page on a new year, before he even tries to hire a new offensive coordinator. He should be embracing the concept that has been discussed for two months now of bringing Cleveland Browns VP of Player Personnel Alonzo Highsmith back into the program, even if he fears the power the alpha personality of Highsmith and his connections within the University structure might ultimately attain.

There is a hard truth. If Diaz doesn't win at least nine games next year, he is likely getting fired whether Highsmith is in the building or not. And James, who arbitrarily hired Diaz without a proper coaching search last December , might be headed out the door with him.

So why not strengthen the hand and take a best shot?

Why not do it in the best long-term interest of the Miami program?

Highsmith in the building can offer a detached set of eyes in evaluating every nook and cranny of the failing program. Yeah he is going to tell James and Diaz a lot of things really stink. Everyone needs to hear that. They do stink. There is no more time for delusion.

Highsmith can rebuild the worst recruiting operation Miami has ever had that has led to a roster devoid of impact talent. He can establish proper protocols for the selection of players at every position because he has been identifying them for more than two decades in the National Football League. He can be an authoritative figure in the building who garners the respect of parents and coaches when they pass through.

He can help rebuild the relationships with the South Florida football community which are totally broken. That includes high school and youth league coaches and beyond.

He is a well-respected and successful former player who can serve as a mentor for the athletes in the program, a massive void that is rearing its head in so many ways these days.

There is nobody in the Miami athletic department who can do any of those things that Highsmith can do at this stage of his career.

Why is Highsmith being disrespected the way that he is?

Why is that ok?

Shouldn't any accomplished alumnus in any corner of the University deserve better than that, from the law school to the medical school on down?

James spoke with Highsmith for the first time Monday morning. He told a Miami Herald reporter Monday night that he will be considering hiring Highsmith but wants to look at other candidates as well.

A search?

Now?

For something that should be looked at as a new position tailored around what Highsmith, an esteemed former player, can bring to the program?

Maybe Highsmith would even have inroads to an offensive coordinator who can make a difference too. He certainly knows enough coaches after 20-plus years of visiting the nation's top football schools.

This whole situation continues to be painful to watch.

Some of the biggest supporters of the Miami program are losing or have lost faith in James. Many are considering pulling their donations and not renewing their blocks of skyboxes and tickets.

They don't see an athletic director who cares about the state of the Miami football program anywhere near as much as they do.

That is James' fault because he is doing a horrendous job of showing it with his lack of decisive action and political diatribe on local radio.

He really misses having a boss. President Julio Frenk is invisible and that might be the final straw in him keeping his own job long-term also.

James says he and Diaz are attacking their problems with the firing of offensive coordinator Dan Enos. Nobody knocked that move at all. Enos might have been the best pure football coach on the staff. He is the only one in the program Nick Saban would hire, for example. But Enos clearly did not do his homework before he took the job, did not see the talent deficiencies at quarterback and offensive line and receiver. His power offensive system was not going to consistently work with this set of players. Miami was at the mercy of week to week matchups and seven of them didn't work out.

So now they are searching for someone willing to come and install yet another new offense with a spread look. Miami's offensive players must be mentally exhausted getting ready to learn their third system in three years. And people wonder why the offense was one of the worst in America.

In the meantime, the best underclassmen on the team have been running toward the exits. Deejay Dallas, Jonathan Garvin, and Trajan Bandy have all said they are declaring for the NFL Draft even though none of them are projected to be drafted very high, if at all. Lorenzo Lingard, one of two five star recruits on the roster, is leaving also.

Don't think this is not a striking statement on how the players feel about everything? Well Florida State's top two juniors, defensive tackle Marvin Wilson and receiver Tamorrion Terry, just announced Monday they will return for their senior seasons, a byproduct of the recent changes made in Tallahassee.

So we head into 2020 in a massive state of uncertainty.

Things are not looking very favorable beyond another soft schedule.

But the pressure is going to be incredibly thick September 5 at Hard Rock Stadium for the season opener against Temple.

The same Temple that hired Diaz a year ago.

That got left at the altar when Mark Richt walked away.

A series of events which kick started 2019.

Wow. Who cooked all this up?

All you can do is hope that someone summons the will and finds a better way to usher in 2020.

Happy New Year, everyone!