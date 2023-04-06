The nation’s top uncommitted defensive back plays at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy but he’s originally from Texas and that’s one of many reasons why the Longhorns are considered the front-runner in his recruitment. Alabama, TCU and some Big Ten and SEC programs remain in the mix but it would be a major stunner if Johnson-Rubell does not pick Texas at some point, maybe during his official in late June. Prediction: Texas Related: Rivals100 S Johnson-Rubell ready for Alabama visit, busy spring

*****

Miami could get a haul from powerhouse Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna. Five-star receiver Joshisa Trader has the Hurricanes high on his list and they could be the team to beat, and it definitely looks like The U leads for Patterson as well. Florida State has made a push with Ohio State, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia and others, but the four-star who could play all over the field is leaning toward staying home. Prediction: Miami

*****

Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia and Ohio State are the top five for the Sarasota (Fla.) Riverview four-star cornerback and it seems as if the Seminoles, Crimson Tide and Bulldogs have a leg up in his recruitment now. Lester grew up a Florida State fan, he loves the coaching staff there and it would be a big surprise at this point if he doesn’t end up in Tallahassee. The biggest guns in college football are coming hard after him but FSU could be tough to beat. Prediction: Florida State

*****

Earlier this week, Ohio State hosted top in-state cornerbacks West and Aaron Scott and it was intentional to host them at the same time so the Buckeyes could sell the future secondary to them together. Michigan, Tennessee, USC and others are pushing hard for West but it would be a major surprise if he doesn’t end up in Columbus. Prediction: Ohio State

*****

His brother plays at Oklahoma State and his father played for coach Bill Snyder at Kansas State. While the Cowboys look like a contender in his recruitment, Texas is the team to beat. USC, Oklahoma, Ohio State and Alabama are also serious contenders but Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian is personally coming after Black and that could be a major draw. Prediction: Texas

*****

Last spring when LSU started to get seriously involved with Mack it seemed like a commitment to the Tigers could come at any time. Fast forward a year and the Marrero (La.) John Ehret four-star cornerback is still on the market. Alabama has made this interesting but communication has slowed with some coaching changes. Florida State, Ole Miss, Colorado and others are involved but it would be a stunner to not see him in Baton Rouge. Prediction: LSU

*****

The Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei standout recently took a visit to Columbus and by any measure it was a fantastic trip to Columbus. So good that Brown and his mother are expected to return to Columbus in the coming days as the Buckeyes look to beat Alabama, Oregon and USC for his commitment. Brown has always talked highly about the Crimson Tide while USC has traditionally done well with top Mater Dei players, but sometimes momentum in recruiting is what matters most. Prediction: Ohio State

*****

White’s recruitment is a little hard to predict because there are still a good deal of programs involved and the four-star safety from Buford, Ga., is working through visits to get closer to a decision. This weekend White will be at Florida as the Gators are definitely one of the frontrunners along with Texas, Miami, Michigan State, Auburn and Michigan. But a good weekend in Gainesville could give Florida the edge here. Prediction: Florida

*****

For so long, Texas was believed to be the front-runner for the four-star defensive back from Lancaster, Texas, and the Longhorns are still very much in this. However, watch out for Clemson. The Tigers are surging in a major way after Gipson absolutely loved his visit there recently as he and coach Dabo Swinney, among others, hit it off. Clemson now seems like the team to beat but it will get interesting if Gipson pulls back a little bit on a commitment because he does want to take other official visits. Prediction: Clemson

*****