Seaton’s recruitment has taken some twists and turns in recent months, which makes it all the more interesting heading into the summer and then his senior season. Georgia has surged recently after a visit to Athens, where he hit it off with position coach Stacy Searels, and the Bulldogs’ success on the field is playing a factor here as well. The Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College High standout recently visited Florida and Florida State. Alabama, Colorado, USC, Oklahoma and others remain in the mix. Prediction: Georgia

Last summer at the Rivals Underclassmen Challenge, Pierre-Louis wowed on the bench press and pumped out enough reps that would have put him among the top half-dozen NFL Combine participants that year. He has emerged as a dominant force at offensive guard and his recruitment could end up being a battle between Florida and UCF. Those are two of the standouts now, but the Tampa (Fla.) Catholic standout has been around Miami more often and now Tennessee and Oregon will get a shot with him. Prediction: Florida

There is a significant SEC feel to Calhoun’s recruitment and one has to think that Georgia holds an edge over Alabama and Tennessee, with Texas also in the mix. The four-star from Marietta (Ga.) Walton can play anywhere along the offensive line and even at his size has shown to hold up at offensive tackle. The Bulldogs are making a serious run at him, and for an in-state prospect who lives 90 minutes away it could be tough to turn down Georgia. However, Alabama and Tennessee have also made big impressions, so those teams are right there. Prediction: Georgia

A top five could be coming in April and LSU, Texas and others are pursuing the four-star from Austin (Texas) Vandegrift, but it’s going to be difficult to pull Frazier away from Michigan. A legacy to the Wolverines, Frazier also likes the program a whole lot and they’ve been considered the lead frontrunner for some time. Prediction: Michigan

The massive offensive lineman from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei has been taking visits all over the country with stops at Michigan State, Michigan, Penn State, Texas and others along the way, but there is a significant pull to stay closer to home. A lot of top Mater Dei prospects end up playing at USC after looking nationally in their recruitment and the sense is that Carter could very much do the same, but many other Pac-12 schools are after him as well. Prediction: USC

Notre Dame has been the school to beat for Lambert, and now he has an official visit planned there. Is a commitment coming? The Irish definitely look strong for the West Roxbury (Mass.) Catholic Memorial standout, with Boston College trying to keep him home, and then some Big Ten schools are also involved in his recruitment. But at this point, especially after his next visit to South Bend, it would be surprising if he didn’t end up there. Prediction: Notre Dame

The four-star offensive tackle from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei has been recruited for years, but it still feels like he’s in the early stages. Oregon is definitely a school to watch and as he gets to know the new offensive line coach there the Ducks could be in great shape. But USC is not going to give up on Baker or many other Mater Dei teammates, and he’s coming off an excellent visit to Nebraska as well. Miami, Ohio State, Texas, Georgia and many others are in the mix, too. Prediction: Oregon

The word is that Penn State is definitely the top school as the Akron (Ohio) Hoban offensive lineman has a great relationship with coach James Franklin, position coach Phil Trautwein and that the Nittany Lions are well out in front. But Satterwhite continues to say he does not have a frontrunner yet, and he has taken good visits to Michigan State and Tennessee recently. Other schools are still involved in his recruitment, as well. Prediction: Penn State

The longer Ahfua’s recruitment goes, the longer the conviction that he sticks in the Pacific Northwest, with Oregon being the favorite. Washington is also a school to watch since it’s so close to home for the Seattle O’Dea standout. USC and Alabama are worth watching, but this one looks like the Ducks’ to lose. A lot of top players from that area of the country have ended up in Eugene, and the sense is that Ahfua won’t go too far away from home. Prediction: Oregon

