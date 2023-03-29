Texas is considered the frontrunner for the five-star receiver from Temple (Texas) Lake Belton, and with a stocked quarterback room in Austin, Hudson could see himself as being very productive in the Longhorns’ offense. But Hudson continues to make trips to Texas Tech, while Ohio State is not giving up and Hudson is intrigued by its WR success. Texas A&M remains in the picture as well, and Alabama cannot be completely ignored, especially if and when the five-star visits Tuscaloosa. Prediction: Texas

*****

At the OT7 Phoenix two weekends ago, Trader cleared up some comments and said Miami is not his top school, but the Hurricanes are recruiting him the hardest and they remain a serious contender in his recruitment. The five-star from Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna wants to see progress from the Hurricanes this season after a 5-7 campaign with some bad losses in coach Mario Cristobal’s first campaign. Still, Miami will very much be a player here, with Florida State closing the lead and surging. Ohio State is definitely a top contender as well since teammate and fellow five-star receiver Jeremiah Smith is committed there, and Georgia and Florida cannot be counted out, either. Prediction: Miami

*****

Making a prediction on where Wingo ends up seems foolhardy at this point because it’s unclear if the five-star receiver even has a firm grasp on his future location. Georgia is definitely a school to watch and it’s the one official visit he has set up. But Tennessee seems to be making a serious run at him and there is clearly intrigue there. Notre Dame has been considered a key player for a long time, and then there is Missouri and others in the mix as well. Prediction: Georgia

*****

It would be considered a stunner if the high four-star receiver from New Haven, Ind., did not end up in Ohio State’s recruiting class. The Buckeyes already have a commitment from No. 1 receiver Jeremiah Smith and four-star Jeremiah McClellan is being heavily pursued by the Buckeyes. Graham would be another super-strong piece to round out Ohio State’s receiver class. There were rumors Graham might commit as early as the next couple days, but it seems like the high four-star might wait just a little longer. Prediction: Ohio State

*****

From late July until early March, Marsh was committed to Michigan State but then the four-star receiver from River Rouge, Mich., decided to reopen his recruitment. Since that time it’s been a little bit of a scattershot as to which teams stand out most as Marsh recently returned from a good trip to Auburn and also has Oklahoma, Miami, Tennessee, UCLA and others among his favorites. It was surprising to not see Michigan mentioned by Marsh, but if the Wolverines get more involved, watch out. Prediction: Tennessee

*****

The early feeling on Miller was that Texas A&M had a tremendous edge in his recruitment and that the Aggies were going to land him at some point. That might still be the case, but it’s not as clear any longer as LSU has absolutely surged in his recruitment and probably holds a slight edge at this point. This is one that could come down to the wire as neither SEC team is going to give up on the Silsbee, Texas, standout who had 59 catches for 1,399 yards and 21 touchdowns a year ago. Plus, his hometown is about equidistant between both campuses, so location isn’t playing a huge role here. Prediction: LSU

*****

Michigan, Notre Dame, Tennessee, LSU, Michigan State, Colorado, Georgia and Alabama make up Richardson’s top eight, but from there it’s a little uncertain which way this is going to go. Notre Dame has been mentioned a lot by the four-star receiver from Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day, so the Irish are in this but as decision time gets closer the Southeast schools could make a significant run. There are still a lot of moving parts in this recruitment. Prediction: Notre Dame

*****

The speedy but small four-star receiver from Gray (Ga.) Jones County is still looking through all his favorite teams, with Georgia, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Florida State, Miami and Florida among the top group, but he doesn’t seem settled on a particular school yet. The Sooners and the Volunteers could be especially interesting because of how they run their offenses and get players the ball in space, but it’s hard to believe he gets out of the state if Georgia really starts to come after him hard. Prediction: Georgia

*****

It’s not a certainty, but it also would not be shocking if Solomon and his Ellaville (Ga.) Schley County teammate four-star linebacker Zayden Walker were a package deal. If that ends up being the case then Florida State could be sitting pretty for both. Georgia is going harder after Walker while still recruiting Solomon, who has the Seminoles, Florida and others pursuing him hard. After catching 86 passes for 1,210 yards and 10 touchdowns, Solomon should be a hot commodity. Prediction: Florida State

*****