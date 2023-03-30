Through visits and a busy offseason there have been a lot of changes when it comes to the top players at each position. We move on today and look at the top five uncommitted tight ends in the 2024 class. MORE IN THIS SERIES: Where will the top 10 uncommitted QBs land? | RBs | WRs

Green lives less than an hour away from LSU's campus and the Tigers are by far the front-runner in his recruitment. The massive tight end, who’s a star in basketball as well, had an outstanding junior season at Jackson (La.) East Feliciana and it seems like only a matter of time until Green picks the Tigers and then excels for coach Brian Kelly’s club down the road. The four-star is hearing from Ole Miss, Alabama and others but Green is LSU’s to lose. Prediction: LSU

*****

Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Miami, Penn State and Georgia made the top eight for Prieskorn and many of those programs have tremendous tight end tradition but it clearly feels like one program has taken the lead in his recruitment. Despite the Rochester Hills (Mich.) Adams four-star not saying much throughout the recruiting process, the Wolverines have definitely left a huge impression. His relationship with assistant coach Grant Newsome is strong and Prieskorn does not seem like one to play games in recruiting, so Michigan sits in a very good spot. Prediction: Michigan

*****

The four-star tight end from Peculiar (Mo.) Raymore-Peculiar has seen his recruitment completely skyrocket in recent months, which means there could still be a ton of movement in a decision. Still, Reddell has shown the most interest in Missouri, Alabama, Notre Dame, Nebraska and Kansas State. While others could certainly sneak in there, especially if the four-star plans some visits, this looks like the top group for now. The in-state Tigers have a really good shot to keep him home. Prediction: Missouri

*****

There is a little uncertainty as to exactly where Fox’s recruitment could be headed as he’s racked up the offers but it seems like two programs in the state of Florida have appealed to him the most. Is it because he’s visited recently or because those are his favorites? To land Fox’s commitment, it could come down to a battle between Miami and UCF for the four-star tight end from Loganville (Ga.) Grayson. He loved both recent trips and is planning officials in June to both programs. Colorado, Cincinnati, Florida State, Ole Miss, Stanford and others are involved but the Hurricanes and the Knights stand out most. Miami’s tight end tradition could be the overriding factor here. Prediction: Miami

*****