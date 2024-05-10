The ACC has added California, SMU and Stanford to the league, and two of those three teams were active in the spring portal. Ten of the ACC teams landed two players or fewer this spring, with a few not having any transfers. We give out grades here for the ACC in the spring portal open window.

Oregon State running back Damien Martinez transferred to Miami (Fla.). (USA Today Sports photos)

Boston College: D

Key additions: None. Key subtractions: Joseph Griffin Jr., WR (uncommitted); Matthew Rueve, QB (uncommitted); Connor Lytton, K (uncommitted); Charlie Gordinier, TE (uncommitted); Hans Lillis, TE (Eastern Michigan). Outlook: Boston College didn’t get anyone in the portal following the coaching change. Griffin was a promising wide receiver, who caught 25 passes for 345 yards and a touchdown this season, and he had 18 catches for 234 yards and five scores in 2022.

California: B

Clemson: D

Key additions: None. Key subtractions: Zack Owens, OL (Colorado); Adam Kissayi, DE (Minnesota). Outlook: This is obviously a “mythical” title that Clemson isn’t aiming to win. The massive Owens is 6-6 and 375 pounds and was a four-star prospect coming out of high school at McDonough (Ga.) Eagle’s Landing Christian. He had committed to Clemson, flirted with Florida State and then signed with the Tigers. He is now headed to Colorado.

Duke: C

Key additions: Alex Howard, LB (Texas A&M); Zachary Franks, OL (Northwestern). Key subtractions: River Hanson, S (uncommitted); Calib Perez, OL (uncommitted); Isaiah Fisher-Smith, S (Liberty); Apollos Cook, WR (uncommitted); Mehki Wall, WR (North Carolina Central); Ethan Hubbard, OL (uncommitted). Outlook: Howard played for Youngstown State his first three years, and had 67 tackles, 1.5 sacks and one interception this past fall. He ended up transferring to Texas A&M and former Duke coach Mike Elko, but then made the move to the Blue Devils. Franks, who is 6-6 and 315 pounds, started at right tackle in three games, and appeared in nine games for Northwestern in 2023.

Florida State: C

Key additions: Omarion Cooper, CB (Colorado); Cam Riley, OLB (Auburn). Key subtractions: Greedy Vance Jr., CB (USC); Vandrevius Jacobs, WR (South Carolina); Jaden Floyd, S (uncommitted). Outlook: Florida State was busy in the winter portal, but must feel good about its two-deep this spring. Cooper is a unique situation where he played his first two years at Florida State, then went to Colorado for 2023, but is back in Tallahassee. He had 37 tackles and one sack last year for the Buffaloes. Riley came off the bench at Auburn last year and had 31 tackles and 2.5 sacks, but had 64 stops for the Tigers in 2022. He committed to NC State this spring and flipped to FSU.

Georgia Tech: C

Louisville: B-

Miami (Fla.): A-

Key additions: Jaylin Alderman, LB (Louisville); Simeon Barrow Jr., DT (Michigan State); Samuel Brown, WR (Houston); Damien Martinez, RB (Oregon State); Dyoni Hill, CB (Marshall). Key subtractions: Jayden Wayne, DE (Washington); Jacurri Brown, QB (UCF); Nyjalik Kelly, DE (UCF); Henry Parrish, RB (Ole Miss). Outlook: Few teams in college football have been as active in the transfer portal as the Hurricanes, both in the winter and the spring. Sure, some nice potential players have departed, but they are far out-weighed by the newcomers. Martinez is a major addition and has two years of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot, 232-pounder rushed 194 times for 1,185 yards and nine scores for Oregon State last year. He’ll combine with sophomore Mark Fletcher to form a potent 1-2 running punch. Barrow had 36 tackles and 3.5 sacks, and brings another big body to the fold with winter transfer C.J. Clark of NC State. Brown caught 62 passes for 815 yards and three touchdowns at Houston last fall. He played his first two years at West Virginia. Hill is another value pickup, getting 55 tackles and an interception last year for the Thundering Herd.

North Carolina: D

Key additions: Joshua Harris, DL (Ole Miss); Jacolby Criswell, QB (Arkansas). Key subtractions: Tad Hudson, QB (Coastal Carolina); Ayden Duncanson, S (East Carolina); D.J. Geth, OL (Liberty); Chance Carroll, OL (Georgia Southern). Outlook: UNC’s two additions were “fun” pickups due to their past ties to the Triangle area. Criswell is a X-factor at quarterback because he did a nice job of pushing Drake Maye in 2022, but left for Arkansas when he didn’t win the job. Now, he’s back to join former LSU/Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson and rising sophomore Conner Harrell in August. Harris was a four-star prospect from nearby Roxboro (N.C.) Person, who signed with NC State. He was a backup nose tackle for the Wolfpack, but left a year ago for Ole Miss. North Carolina edged NC State in getting Harris this spring.

NC State: C

Key additions: Chazz Wallace, NT (Colorado); Kerry Martin Jr., S (Akron); Donovan Kaufman, S/Nickel (Auburn). Key subtractions: Julian Gray, WR/KR (Liberty); Nick Campbell, DL (uncommitted). Outlook: NC State was heavily active in the transfer portal in the winter, but just looked to fine-tune the roster with a limited amount of scholarships to use this spring. Adding Wallace to go with junior Brandon Cleveland should solidify the nose tackle position. Martin and Kaufman are insurance with returning defensive back Devan Boykin coming off a torn ACL last December. Kaufman had 37 tackles, one sack and one interception for the Tigers, and Martin, a former WVU player, had 45 tackles and two interceptions last fall.

Pittsburgh: D

Key additions: Jeremiah Anglin Jr., S (Kentucky). Key subtractions: Dayon Hayes, DE (Colorado); Solomon DeShields, OLB (Texas A&M); Samuel Okunlola, DL (Colorado); Christian Veilleux, QB (Georgia State). Outlook: Pittsburgh lost 12 players to the second transfer portal window, and took some hits on the defensive side of the ball. Defensive linemen Hayes and Okunlola picked Colorado, and DeShields at outside linebacker is headed to Texas A&M. DeShields had 58 tackles and two sacks, and Hayes had 45 tackles and four sacks last fall. Okunlola chipped in 18 tackles and five sacks. Veilleux, a former Penn State transfer, threw for 1,179 yards and seven touchdowns, but also eight interceptions, with the Panthers trying three different quarterbacks last year. Anglin was a Rivals.com three-star prospect in the class of 2023 out of Lake Wales (Fla.) High, who picked Kentucky.

Southern Methodist: B+

Stanford: D

Key addition: Griffin Waiss, TE (Washington). Key subtractions: Kiersten Lee, LB (uncommitted); Benjamin Hudson, LB (uncommitted); Aaron Armitage, DE (uncommitted); Jimmy Wyrick, S (Texas-San Antonio). Outlook: Stanford’s academics and NIL setup will likely always make it hard for the Cardinal to be a big player in the transfer portal. The 6-5, 240-pound sophomore Waiss had one catch for 21 yards in 2022.

Syracuse: B

Virginia: D

Key addition: Ethan Sipe, OL (Dartmouth). Key subtractions: Delaney Crawford, QB (uncommitted); Grady Brosterhous (uncommitted). Outlook: The addition of Sipe, who has two years of eligibility remaining, will provide some depth to the offensive line. He started all 10 games at right tackle last fall, and was a backup in 2021.

Virginia Tech: D

Key additions: Collin Schlee, QB (UCLA). Key subtractions: Dylan Wittke, QB (Minnesota); Antonio Cotman Jr., CB (Charlotte); Tralon Mitchell, RB (uncommitted); Gabriel Arena, OL (uncommitted). Outlook: Virginia Tech lost a quarterback and gained one in Schlee of UCLA. The 6-3 rising senior threw for 217 yards and two touchdowns, and he rushed 42 times for 425 yards and four scores this past fall. He played his first three years at Kent State, and threw for 2,109 yards and 13 touchdowns, plus five interceptions in 2022, along with 492 rushing yards and four scores.

Wake Forest: D